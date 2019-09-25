BYNG — Trenity Miller finished 3-for-3 from the plate with two triples, four runs batted in, two runs scored and a walk to lead the Byng Lady Pirates to a convincing 11-1 win over Bridge Creek in the first game of a District 4A-2 doubleheader Monday evening at home.
The Lady Pirates easily completed the sweep, rolling to a 13-1 win in Game 2.
Byng improved to 18-10 overall and 6-5 in 4A-2 play, while the Lady Bobcats dropped to 6-16 and 4-7.
The Lady Pirates are fourth in the district standings, followed by Bridge Creek and Plainview (3-8). Lone Grove sits atop 4A-2 with a 10-1 record, Blanchard is second at 8-2 and Chickasha in third at 8-4.
Game 1
Byng 11, Bridge Creek 1
The Lady Pirates pounded out 17 hits, and six other Byng players had two hits each.
Britney Brooks-Teel, Maddie Kelough, Joelee Williams and Alexa Thompson each went 2-for-3, while Addison McGill and Kennedy Large each ended up 2-for-4.
Brooks-Teel doubled once, knocked in two runs and drew a walk. Kelough doubled once and picked up one RBI.
McGill drove home a run and scored once. Williams scored a pair of runs, while Thompson and Large (who doubled once) each crossed the plate one time in the Byng onslaught.
Krosby Clinton was 1-for-3 with one RBI for the winners.
McGill allowed six hits and one walk while striking out three in earning the pitching victory.
Game 2
Byng 13, Bridge Creek 1
Addison McGill went 3-for-4 from the plate with three RBIs and a run scored while also registering the pitching victory in the BHS runaway victory.
McGill scattered seven hits, walked just one and struck out two, and the only Bridge Creek run was earned.
Joelee Williams was also 3-for-4 for Byng. She knocked in a run and scored three times. Six other Lady Pirates – Maddie Kelough, Kennedy Large, McKinley Feazle, Krosby Clinton, Alexa Thompson and Britney Brooks-Teel — were each 2-for-4. Byng compiled 19 hits.
Kelough doubled once, drove in three runs and scored once. Large, Feazle, Clinton and Thompson each picked up one RBI.
Roff blanks Stuart 4-0
ROFF — Danleigh Harris fired a two-hit shutout, while Aaliyah Reeves was 2-for-3 from the plate with a pair of doubles and two runs batted in Monday, and the Roff Lady Tigers downed Stuart 4-0.
Harris struck out 11 batters and walked just one in pitching all seven innings for the win.
Chloe Eldred and Camden Simon were each 1-for-3 with one RBI. Eldred’s hit went for a double, and she also scored once.
Roff, which compiled seven hits, received 1-for-3 efforts out of Paige Mayfield and Lilly McDonald. Mayfield’s hit went for a double, and she also scored a run for Roff, now 22-3.
Wayne hands Lady Wolves a loss
Brinn Brassfield went 3-for-4 from the plate with one RBI and a run scored Monday, but it wasn’t enough as the Vanoss Lady Wolves suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of Wayne.
Riley Reed finished 2-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored for Vanoss. Teammate Rileigh Rush was 1-for-2 with a run scored, and Addison Dalton ended up 1-for-3.
Brassfield suffered the pitching loss in relief of Reed. Jacee Underwood relieved Brassfield during the seventh. The walk-off winning run for Wayne was charged to Brassfield, who struck out seven, walked three and allowed three earned runs in three innings of work.
Wayne improved to 22-8 with the victory, while Vanoss dropped to 25-5. The Lady Wolves had won 13 straight games.
Colbert turns back Konawa
KONAWA — Two hits each from Charlyee Ortiz and Jaylin Whitley weren’t enough Monday as the Konawa Lady Tigers were on the short end of a 7-4 score with Colbert.
Ortiz went 2-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and a run scored, while Whitley was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
Konawa’s other hits came from Julie Coats (1-for-3 with one RBI), Jaelyn Flanary (1-for-3 with a run scored) and Camry Whitekiller (1-for-3 with a run scored).
Coats took the pitching loss as she allowed 11 hits and no walks while striking out eight. Six of the Colbert runs were earned.
