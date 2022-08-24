BYNG — The Byng High School softball team took advantage of six Ada errors, got a quality start in the circle by sophomore Hannah Wort and turned back the Lady Cougars 6-2 in a key District 4A-2 matchup Monday night at the Bobby Johnson Softball Complex.
Byng improved to 6-4 overall and stayed unbeaten at 3-0 in the district, while Ada slipped to 7-4 and is off to a 1-2 start in 4A-2 play.
“I was proud of my girls. The Ada-Byng thing can kind of get to you a little bit but we were tough-minded and didn’t let our nerves get to us,” said Byng head coach Markus Carr following the game. “It was a big one. We just played the game the right way and came out on top.”
Wort never got rattled and seemed confident in the circle throughout the contest. She struck out eight, didn’t walk a batter and surrendered just two earned runs in the top of the fifth inning. By that time, Byng had forged a 6-0 lead.
“For us, it all starts in the circle. Hannah Wort really attacked the zone and attacked their hitters,” Carr said. “She made quality pitches and stuck to the game plan. She didn’t give in the whole game. When she does that, she’s pretty dang good.”
Byng scored an unearned run in the top of the first inning before taking advantage of four Ada errors in the second frame to push across five more runs and take a 6-0 lead.
“We made some uncharacteristic mistakes,” said Ada head coach Jeremy Strong. “It was disappointing. We have to be better and we will be better. We just have to keep working hard.”
The Lady Pirates had just one hit in the five-run outburst, but it was a big one. Alona Cooper-Rochovitz ripped a bases-loaded double down the left field line that plated three big runs. She ended up with two of the four Byng hits in the game.
Torri Gustin and Havyn Miller both had singles in the contest for the home team.
Wort tossed four shutout innings before the Lady Cougars finally scratched for two runs in the top of the fifth.
Tyley Dotson led off with an infield hit, went to second on a passed ball and scored on an RBI double by Abbey Strong — who hustled to second base just in time. Bradi Odom followed by ripping a triple to the wall in center field that cut the Byng advantage to 6-2.
However, Wort got out of that predicament with no further damage and allowed just one base runner — a base hit but Jaokobi Williams to lead off the sixth inning — over the final two frames.
Odom suffered the tough pitching loss for Ada. She struck out six, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just four hits and no earned runs in six innings of work.
The Lady Cougars were at Seminole Tuesday and will compete in the 2022 Roff Fast Pitch Tournament which begins Thursday at Tiger Field. Ada meets the Tupelo-Lexington winner at 3:30 p.m.
Byng played at Classen Tuesday and then heads to the Lindsay Festival Friday and Saturday. The Lady Pirates face Minco at noon and Elgin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and square off against host Lindsay at 11 a.m. Saturday before battling Marlow at 12:30 p.m.
