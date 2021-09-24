Byng flies past Fletcher in Class A District

BYNG — Junior pitcher Dylen Cotton turned in five strong innings on the mound to help the Byng Pirates open the playoffs with a 9-1 win over Fletcher at the Class A District Tournament Thursday afternoon at Stokes Field.
No. 6 Byng (19-6) was scheduled to play Union City in another district tournament game Thursday night.
Cotten struck out seven, walked one and scattered five hits and allowed no earned runs in five innings of work. Cotten helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a solo home run.
Cooper McCage finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in a 12-hit BHS offense, while Bo Boatwright went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored,
Keith Cook finished 1-for-2 with two runs scored from the top of the Byng batting order, while Caden Azlin went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Dillon Palmer ripped a triple and drove in a run for the home team.
The Wildcats managed five hits from five different players. Jayce Lovelady went 1-for-1 with a double and a walk, while No. Caleb Campbell finished 1-for-1 with a run scored. Earl Squyres, Mathew Smith and Aiden Harell also had base knocks for Fletcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.