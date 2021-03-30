STONEWALL — The Byng Lady Pirates won three straight elimination games and nearly pulled off a fourth victory before falling to runner-up Washington 15-14 during action Saturday at the 2021 Beast of the East Tournament.
The Lady Pirates, ranked No. 16 in Class 5A, have now won seven of their past nine games to improve to 8-6 on the year.
Byng’s only other Beast of the East loss was a tough 7-6 setback to Class 2A No. Stuart in a 10-inning thriller in their first game of the tournament. The Lady Pirates went 4-2 and brought home the third-place trophy.
“It was a good example of playing with character and grit and playing motivated can do for a team. I’m very proud of them for bouncing back after losing that tough one early and really fighting for several games in a row,” said Byng head coach Markus Carr.
Byng arrived in Stonewall around 10:30 a.m. and was there until almost 6 p.m. The Lady Pirates defeated the host Lady Longhorns 13-1, turned back Kiowa 6-3 and rolled past Stuart 11-3 to avenge that early setback to make it to the final three teams in the tournament.
“It shows the potential that we have and what we can do when we’re focused. It was a good run today. When you’re having fun, time goes by fast,” Carr said. “After spring break, when you really get rolling, it’s all about getting better every single day and competing. The thing about slowpitch, anyone can win on any day.”
Washington 15, Byng 14
Washington scored nine runs in the bottom of the second and bolted to a 14-6 lead after three frames, but Byng wouldn’t go away.
The Lady Pirates scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning and four more in the top of the fifth to knot the score at 14-14.
In Byng’s clutch fifth inning, McKinley Feazle ripped a three-run homer and Britney-Brooks Teel tied the game by going back-to-back with a solo shot.
Washington won it when Ellie Loveless hit a 2-2 pitch over the left-field walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. The game ended via the one-hour time limit.
Brooks-Teel and Feazle each hit two home runs in the contest, while Alona Cooper-Rochovitz, Kenny Large and Alexa Thompson also hit homers for the Lady Pirates.
Feazle led the BHS 17-hit offense, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with her two home runs, a double, four RBIs and three runs scored. Thompson finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Brooks-Teel finished 2-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and three runs scored and Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Mattie White scored a pair of runs as a courtesy runner.
Loveless hit two of four Washington home runs in the contest. Elly Allison and Kaydence Andrews also went yard for the Lady Warriors.
Washington also collected 17 hits with Allison going 3-for-3 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Emjay Lucas also went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Loveless finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kaydence Andrews ended up 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Tinley Lucas finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Emma Curry went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Warriors.
Byng 13, Stonewall 1
This game lasted just three innings as Byng ran away from the host Lady Longhorns.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led an 11-hit BHS barrage, going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Karissa Shico went 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a walk, while Joelee Williams also had two hits and scored twice for the Lady Pirates.
McKinley Feazle finished 1-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored for Byng. Kate Thompson and Mattie White scored two runs each for the winners.
Stonewall got five hits from five different players. Tatam Brady finished 1-for-2 with a run scored, while Kaylee Ford, Brittney Littlefield, Faith Ross and Aaliyah Reeves also had base hits for the home team.
Byng 6, Kiowa 3
Byng scored four runs in the bottom of the second inning and made that lead stand up.
Havyn Miller hit a two-out, RBI single to push across the first Byng run in the fourth and Karissa Shico followed with a three-run homer.
Byng got an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning from Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and a sacrifice fly from Kennedy Large in the bottom of the sixth inning to round out the scoring.
Miller and Joelee Williams both had two hits apiece to pace a nine-hit Byng offense. Williams scored a pair of runs for Byng.
Kye Stone finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs for Kiowa (ranked No. 3 in Class 2A with a 10-2 record). Sydney Linscott went 2-for-4 with a double from the top of the KHS lineup.
Byng 11, Stuart 3
This time the Lady Hornets were no match for Byng, who held Stuart scoreless for six straight innings to end the game. The contest was tied at 3-3 after the first frame.
McKinley Feazle and Alexa Thompson hit two home runs apiece in Byng’s 16-hit attack. Thompson finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs and two runs scored, while Feazle went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored.
Kennedy Large went 3-for-4 with three doubles and scored a run, while Alona Cooper-Rochovitz went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Hannah Boyd also had two hits for the locals and Britney Brooks-Teel cracked a double and scored twice.
Haili hit a three-run homer in the first inning for the Lady Hornets. She finished 2-for-3. Geralyn Haney and Mollie Bain also had two hits each for Stuart. Both Haney and Braelyn Blasengame hit doubles.
The Lady Pirates were scheduled to host Seminole on Monday and travel to Prague at 5 p.m. today.
