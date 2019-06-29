For the second year in a row, the Byng High School girls basketball team showed it could be pretty good at crunch time.
The Lady Pirates finished second in a 28-team 2-Minute Tournament that brought Ada’s 2019 Summer Shootout basketball camp to a close Wednesday afternoon inside the Cougar Activity Center. Byng lost both of its tournament games in the double-elimination event to champion Vinita, a Class 4A powerhouse. Byng jumped out to an early lead in the championship game before the Lady Hornets rallied.
Byng won the 2018 Ada Summer Shootout 2-Minute Tournament.
“That’s when you want to be good. This is good practice for that,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “There’s a lot of good teams. It puts you in pretty adverse situations, and we were a little short-handed. But we didn’t make any excuses. We just kept battling and kept playing.”
Some rules of the 2-Minute tournament include:
• The team on defense first is given a 1-0 lead at the start of the 120-second contest.
• Every player, both on the floor and on the bench, starts the game with four fouls. If a player picks up a fifth foul, she is out.
• Every foul results in a trip to the free-throw line for the opposing team.
• If the game is tied at the end of two minutes, there is a sudden death overtime. At that point, the first team that scores wins.
A few times in the frantic 2-Minute Tournament, the Lady Pirates — playing with only six varsity players — were forced to play 4-on-5 in the closing seconds of a game.
“I was really proud of how we battled with some pretty young kids,” Miller said.
Miller said the runner-up finish was a nice way to end Byng’s summer workouts and praised the efforts of Ada head coach Christie Jennings, who puts the whole thing together.
Byng’s six varsity players who competed in the 2-Minute Tournament were Britney Brooks-Teel, Trenity Miller, Deesa Neely, Carizma Nelson, Makenzie Kent and Olivia Colombe.
“It’s a good camp. Christie does a good job. It’s a great way to end the summer,” Miller said.
The host Ada Lady Cougars were defeated by Konawa in their first tournament game before reeling off four straight victories. Jennings and company were eliminated by Preston.
“I say every year I hate this thing,” she said, only joking. “It really is a lot of fun. The best team doesn’t always win, but a really good basketball team came out on top. Vinita’s been really good all summer.”
Jennings said, like Byng, her club has had some players missing over the last few weeks.
“It’s kind of been weird. We’ve never been as shorthanded as we’ve been this summer. We have some injuries, kids have gone to church camp, which we always want them to do, and a few other things,” she explained. “We’ve had to have kids step in that haven’t played a whole lot and start pretty much the entire summer. It’s been really good. We’ve seen a lot of growth in our kids.”
Jennings said she’s seen plenty of bright spots during her team’s hectic summer schedule.
“We’ve had games where we were really special, and we’ve had games where they’ve made me want to pull my hair out,” she said. “But we know the potential is there, and we’re going to build on that during the school year. We’re ready to get to August and get them in the gym for preseason.”
Other local teams involved in the 2019 Ada Summer Shootout 2-Minute Tournament included Latta, Konawa, Allen, Roff and Stratford.
