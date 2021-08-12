Byng finishes 1-2 in tournament

TISHOMINGO — Comanche broke open a tight game by scoring 10 unanswered runs over the final two innings and pulled away from Byng 12-1 Tuesday at the 2021 Lake Country Conference Tournament in Tishomingo.
The Lady Pirates split a pair of tournament games on Monday. Plainview edged Byng 5-3 in the opener before the Lady Pirates topped Madill 13-2 in Game 2.
Byng starts the season off at 1-2, while Comanche improved to 2-2.
The Lady Pirates begin play in the 2021 Byng/Latta Back to School Classic today with a pool-play contest against Konawa at 5:30 p.m. On Friday, Byng faces the Durant JV at 12:30 p.m. and Tecumseh at 6:45 p.m.
The championship game and third-place contests are scheduled for 10 a.m. and noon on Saturday at The Hill.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Comanche 12, Byng 1
Byng scored its lone run in the top of the third inning when Joelee Williams led off with a double and scored on a one-out hit by Alona Cooper-Rochovitz that trimmed the Comanche lead to 2-1.
Byng managed five hits in the four-inning affair, led by Alexa Thompson who finished 2-for-2.
Three BHS pitchers combined for one strikeout, six walks and a hit batter.
Kamrey Rendon paced the Lady Indians’ nine-hit offense, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs. Mykayla Slovak went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Rendon also earned the pitching win. She struck out five, walked one, hit a batter and surrendered the one earned run.
Monday, Aug. 9
Game 2
Byng 13, Madill 2
The Lady Pirates took control early with seven runs in the top of the first inning. Coach Markus Carr saw his team score at least one run in each frame of the four-inning contest.
Junior Joelee Williams led a nine-hit Byng offense, going 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Byng’s remaining seven hits came from seven different players.
Mckenzie Alford and Alexa Thompson both went 1-for-1 with a triple, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Hannah Boyd finished 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Torri Gustin cracked a double and drew a walk, while Avery McGill doubled in a pinch-hit effort.
The Lady Pirates again used three different pitchers — Hannah Wort, Thompson and Gracie Ragland — in the contest.
Game 1
Plainview 5, Byng 3
Byng manufactured the first run of the game in the top of the first inning when Hannah Boyd singled, went to third when Alona Cooper-Rochovitz reached on an error and scored on a sacrifice fly by Mckenzie Alford.
Byng trailed 5-1 after four innings but tried to rally in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Pirates loaded the bases on a one-out base hit by Megan Roden and back-to-back singles by Torri Gustin and Joelee Williams. Cooper-Rochovitz followed with a two-out, two-RBI double to center field that made it 5-3, but Byng stranded runners at second and third to end the game.
Williams had two of six Byng hits in the game.
