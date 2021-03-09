SHAWNEE — No. 5 Fort Gibson pitched a first-quarter shutout, scored the first 15 points of the game and ran away from No. 15 Byng 61-24 in a Class 4A Area Tournament consolation championship game Saturday night at Shawnee High School.
The Lady Tigers advanced to this week’s state tournament at 19-3, while the Lady Pirates’ impressive run through the playoffs is done at 18-4.
In a Friday afternoon consolation game, Byng upended No. 16 Bridge Creek 45-43 in overtime. The Lady Bobcats ended the season at 19-7.
“I’m proud of the girls and the season they had. This is a special group that continued to re-define themselves,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “But in the end, there were no parent or player agendas. They just wanted what was best for their teammates. They were unselfish and team-oriented, and servant of one another. This is ultimately why we were successful and the wins just followed suit. It was a rare combination that I was blessed and thankful to be able to coach.”
Saturday, March 6
Fort Gibson 61, Byng 24
The veteran BHS coach said Friday’s contest may have taken its toll on his squad.
“We had a hard time scoring and then we got fatigued, which made them difficult to guard,” he said. “They are big and shot the ball extremely well. It was just one of those nights.”
The Lady Tigers led 20-9 at halftime. Byng’s first-half points came on 3-point shots by Trenity Miller, Kennedy Large and Alona Cooper.
Fort Gibson outscored Byng 28-15 in the second half.
Senior Kennedy Large scored 11 points to pace the BHS offense, while Miller was next with eight.
Kynzi London led the Lady Tigers with 22 points, including six 3-pointers. Fort Gibson sank 12 total in the contest. No other Fort Gibson player hit double figures.
Friday, March 5
Byng 45, Bridge Creek 43 (OT)
The Lady Pirates led for most of the contest, grabbing an 18-8 advantage in the first quarter and securing a 26-19 halftime edge.
Byng still led by seven heading into the fourth quarter before the Lady Bobcats used a 14-7 run over the final eight minutes to force overtime.
Byng got bucks by Deesa Neely and Kennedy Large in overtime and limited Bridge Creek to just two free throws by Lainey Morrow.
Large was again the catalyst for Byng, pouring in a game-high 26 points. Britney-Brooks Teel 10 points in the post for the locals.
“Ken was special today. We were plagued by a little foul trouble but just found a way,” Miller said.
Hannah Badon led Bridge Creek with 21 points, including five 3-pointers. Morrow also hit double figures with 11.
“It was a great team win. We got off to a good start and made enough plays at the end,” Miller said. “We got down late in the fourth (quarter), but just kept playing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.