The Byng Lady Pirates managed just two hits in a 3-0 loss to Tecumseh in Saturday’s third-place contest of the 2020 Byng-Latta Back to School Classic at the Hill in Ada.
Tecumseh hurler Serenity Jacoway struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in an impressive complete-game outing.
The Lady Pirates had their best opportunity to score in the top of the fourth inning when Kennedy Large singled and went all the way to third on a bunt base hit by Joelee Williams. But Tecumseh got out of that jam when a Byng bunt attempt turned into a double play.
Katelyn Fleming finished 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace a seven-hit THS offense. Jacoway went 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Byng hurler McKinley Feazle was solid despite absorbing the mound loss. She struck out two, walked two and gave up three earned runs in six innings.
Stonewall pushes past Allen
STONEWALL — The Stonewall Lady Longhorns used a pair of five-run innings to pull away from Allen 13-4 at home Friday evening.
The Lady Longhorns erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first before Allen pulled within 5-2 in the top of the fourth frame.
Stonewall scored a single run in the bottom of the fourth inning before pushing across five more runs in the fifth to pull away.
Tatum Brady went 2-for-4 with a double, two walks, four RBIs and three runs scored to pace an 11-hit SHS barrage.
Faith Ross hammered two doubles and scored three runs from the top of the SHS batting order, while Meghan Sliger and Kayden Alford also had two hits apiece. Sierra Lumbert walked three times and scored twice for the home team.
Allen collected seven hits led by Macyee Davis, who finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and a run scored. Cheyenne McCarn also had two hits for the visitors, while Hannah Harris ripped a double and drove in a run.
Kaylee Ford was the winning pitcher for the Lady Longhorns. She struck out eight, walked six and allowed four earned runs in five innings.
Two Allen pitchers combined four nine walks and four hit batters.
Wolves run away from Wright City
CALERA — The Vanoss Lady Wolves wrapped up play at the Calera Tournament with a 12-0 win over Wright City Saturday afternoon.
Vanoss exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first in a game that lasted three innings via the run-rule.
Riley Reed put the hammer down at the plate, going 3-for-3 with three doubles, four RBIs and a run scored. Lizzy Simpson finished 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored. Abbi Snow went 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Maddie Dansby finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI from her leadoff spot.
Reed started the game in the circle for Vanoss and pitched two innings. She struck out two and scattered two hits. Brinn Brassfield struck out all three batters she faced.
Ali Gibson and Jailyne Harris had Wright City’s hits.
