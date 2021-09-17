BYNG — The sixth-ranked Byng Pirates proved they belong near the top of Class A after battles with No. 2 Silo and No. 1 Oktaha earlier this week.
The Pirates knocked off No. 1 Oktaha 9-7 Tuesday night at Stokes Field, just 24 hours after dropping an 8-7 decision to No. 2 Silo in a game that the Rebels later had to forfeit due to using an ineligible player.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club improved to 16-5 on the year, while Oktaha saw its season-long 23-game win streak came to a halt, falling to 23-1, while Silo is 15-2 this fall.
The Pirates faced Oilton Thursday in the first round of the Ripley Tournament, which runs through Saturday.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
Byng 9, Oktaha 7
The Pirates raced out to leads of 5-0 and 9-4 before turning back a seventh-inning Oktaha uprising.
Byng managed just five hits in the contest but took advantage of two Oktaha errors and a combined 12 walks by three different OHS pitchers.
Freshman Keith Cook led Byng at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored from the top of the BHS lineup. Bo Boatwright finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Ryan Shelton had Byng’s other hit and scored a run.
Caden Azlin walked twice, had three RBIs and scored a run, while Dylen Cotton also walked twice and scored a pair of runs. Gage Streater also scored two runs for the home team.
Mason Ledford and Tyler Allen both had two hits apiece in an eight-hit Oktaha offense. Hunter Dearman cracked a double and drove in three runs for the Tigers, while Kipton Christian finished 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and two runs scored. Darren Ledford went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs.
Dillon Palmer earned the mound win for Byng. He struck out four, walked five and allowed four earned runs.
Monday, Sept. 14
Silo 8, Byng 7
(Silo forfeits)
Byng led 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh before the Rebels rallied.
Easton Ford got Silo started with a one-out double and pinch-runner Shawn Weaver scored on an RBI single by Delton Roberts that tied the game at 7-7.
Two walks loaded the bases before Josh Trout pushed in the winning run with a suicide squeeze bunt back to the pitcher.
Silo had to overcome six errors, five walks and a hit batter.
Keith Cook paced a nine-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Bo Boatwright went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Cooper McCage finished 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Byng lineup.
Silo also collected nine hits in the game. Conner Cordell finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, while Kyle Proctor went 2-for-4 and scored twice. Roberts finished 2-for-3 with a walk, three RBIs and a run scored and Mason Urbany went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run scored.
Charlie Gardner earned the mound win in relief for the Rebels. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed no earned runs in three innings. Cade Azlin suffered the loss in relief.
Richard R. Barron | The Ada News
