BYNG — Stratford’s Jaedyn Getman and Byng’s Kennedy Large both made big plays for their teams late in their semifinal contest Friday at the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic.
Kennedy simply made the last one, converting on a clutch three-point play in overtime that proved to be the difference in Byng’s heart-pounding 45-42 win.
Byng, ranked No. 18 in Class 4A, improved to 9-1 on the year and extended its winning streak to eight games. Stratford, No. 9 in Class 2A, fell to 10-3.
“I thought we did just enough to get it done in the end,” said a relieved Byng head coach Trent Miller following the game “It wasn’t pretty at times. They just kept making plays. They’re a pretty good team. I tell you what. They’re just so long. They do a good job defensively. I felt like we had to grind it out.”
In other tournament action, the Byng boys squad rallied past the Oklahoma City Knights 78-65 in a semifinal matchup and the Stratford Bulldogs dropped a tough 50-47 decision to Durant in consolation play.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Byng 45, Stratford 42 (OT)
Getman struck first when she drilled a 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left in regulation that tied the game at 40-40 and ultimately force overtime.
Large had a decent look at a shot at the buzzer that was off the mark and Getman hauled in the rebound.
MacKenzie Kent sank one of two free throws early in the OT to put Byng ahead 41-40.
After Large had two uncharacteristic misses at the free-throw stripe with 3:07 to play, she came back with her three-point that followed a strong move to the basket with 2:03 remaining that put Byng ahead 44-40.
Getman scored for Stratford with 1:39 showing that cut the BHS advantage to 44-42 but missed several shots down the stretch that could have tied the game or put the Lady Bulldogs ahead.
Trenity Miller hit a free throw with 1:04 left.
Byng turned up the defensive heat on Stratfor’s final possession. Freshman Alona Cooper forced a jump ball but the possession arrow was facing the Lady Bulldogs’ way.
After SHS head coach Mark Savage called a timeout with 13.9 ticks left, Abbi Phelps was unable to connect with a tough 3-point shot attempt as time was running out.
Byng shot a lower-than-normal percentage from the field — especially around the basket — but overcame its cold stretches.
“We missed a lot of shots we expect to make ... shots that on a nightly basis we usually make. But you have to give them a little credit. Their length had something to do with that,” Miller said.
The game was close throughout. Byng led 10-9 after the first quarter and 24-20 at halftime. Both teams scored 11 in the third quarter before Stratford used a 9-5 run in the fourth that extended the game.
Large scored 13 of her game-high 17 points in the second half for the Lady Pirates. Cooper followed with 12 points for the home team, including a pair of 3-pointers. Trenity Miller also hit two 3-point shots and scored seven points.
Getman tallied a game-best 19 points and sank two 3-pointers. Raivette Tom — who did her scoring inside the paint — and Kourtney Willingham each scored seven for the Lady Bulldogs. Willingham also sank a pair of triples.
BOYS
Semifinals
Byng 78, OKC Knights 65
Things didn’t look great for the Byng Pirates as Sam Floyd completed an old fashioned three-point play at the 5:52 mark of the third period that put the OKC Knights ahead 44-34.
However, Byng started clicking on offense and outscored the Knights by an incredible 44-21 margin over the game’s final 13 minutes to storm past the OKC bunch for the victory.
“This was the biggest win of our season. OKC has defeated several highly ranked schools in various classifications around the state,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We shot the ball well and played very unselfishly on the offensive end. We had the winning mindset from the jump and played through adversity during their runs.”
It was Byng that grabbed an early 24-17 advantage. The Knights recovered nicely and went on a big 27-10 surge that gave them their double-digit lead in the third quarter.
Byng scored 30 points in the fourth period during its furious finish.
Parker Presley led Byng with an impressive double-double that included game-highs of 25 points and 10 rebounds. He also had three steals.
“Presley showed why he is one of the best players in the area tonight with his scoring, rebounding and leadership on the floor,” Samaha said.
Carter Colombe went 3-of-5 from the 3-point stripe and scored 13 for Byng. Dylan Reed and Bo Boatwright added nine points each. Malachi Schilreff added eight points and Caden Azlin followed with seven.
The Knights got 17 points from Caden Coombs and 14 points and seven rebounds from Lucas Ledet. Floyd added nine points, seven rebounds and three steals for the visitors.
Consolation Semis
Durant 50, Stratford 47
The Durant Lions hit an amazing 14 3-pointers and needed every single one in a wild 50-47 win over Stratford in consolation play on Friday.
The Lions recorded 10 of their 3-pointer in the first half and led 34-19 at halftime.
Stratford tried to mount a rally, outscoring Durant 15-11 in the third quarter before ending the game on a 13-5 run before the comeback bid fell just short.
“We didn’t come out with the intensity we needed which caused a slow start,” said Stratford head coach Ray Ardery. “We did a great job fighting back and giving ourselves an opportunity to win, we just couldn’t quite make enough plays at the end.”
Brisyn Markovich led the SHS offense with 17 points and Caleb Miller also hit double figures with 13. Payton Wood followed with seven points and Hunter Nolan added six.
Marshall Hatch hit five 3-pointers and led Durant with 17 points. Brian Freeman and Darren Diggs both hit a trio of 3-point shots and scored nine points each.
The Bulldogs are at Class 3A No. 9 North Rock Creek tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.