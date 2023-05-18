OKLAHOMA CITY — Both Byng doubles teams finished third at the Class 4A State Tennis Tournament over the weekend at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Those strong showings allowed the Pirates to finish fourth overall in the team standings.
Crossing Christian won the team title with 28 points and Riverfield was runner-up with 24. Classen SAS finished third with 15 points and Byng followed closely with 12 points.
“Both double teams were our strength all year and that continued throughout the tournament,” said Byng head coach Toby Sanders.
In No. 1 Doubles, junior Jackson Goodman and senior Daniel Lacey defeated Johnson Hale/Caleb Walton of Riverfield 6-1, 6-3 in the third-place match.
“They played well the whole tournament and were very close to reaching the finals,” Sanders said. “We’ll miss Daniel next year. He had a great career. Jackson really improved this year and I am looking forward to his senior season.”
The Byng duo of sophomore Ty Mills and senior Tyler Ware knocked off Quinn Brewer and Syvan Syribouth of Elk City in a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 marathon match to capture third place in No. 2 Doubles.
“I’ve enjoyed having Tyler for the past five years I know he will do great things in the future,” Sanders said. “Ty had an excellent first year of varsity tennis.”
Byng junior Hunter Murray was knocked out of the No. 2 Singles consolation draw by Harrison Anderson of Christian Heritage Academy by a 6-0, 6-2 count. Murray came up with a 6-1, 6-2, victory over Josh Hampton of Lincoln Christian in consolation play.
“Hunter continued to improve this year and won a match at state for the first time,” Sanders said.
In the rugged No. 1 Singles draw, Byng senior Jake Eads was eliminated by James Coombes of Anadarko. Coombes won that hard-fought match 6-3, 6-3.
“I was proud that he continued to give his best effort until the end. Jake would have had more success in No. 2 Singles or No. 2 Doubles, but the team needed him to play No. 1 Singles and he did and never complained,” Sanders said.
Sanders said his three seniors will be missed but is already excited about next spring.
“I look forward to next season to see the new players show what they can do,” he said.
———o———
BOYS
Class 4A State
May 12-13
OKC Tennis Center
Team Standings
1. Crossing Christian 28
2. Riverfield 24
3. Classen SAS 15
4. Byng 12
Note: Other team standings were unavailable at press time.
Byng Individual Results
No. 1 Singles
Caleb Chesher (Riverfield) def. Jake Eads (Byng) 6-1, 6-0, First Round
James Coombes (Anadarko) def. Jake Eads (Byng) 6-3, 6-3, Consolation
No. 2 Singles
Beave Aspenson (Metro Christian) def. Hunter Murray (Byng) 6-1, 6-4, First Round
Hunter Murray (Byng) def. Grayson Hampton (Lincoln Christian) 6-1, 6-2, Consolation
Harrison Anders (CHA) def. Hunter Murray (Byng), 6-0, 6-2, Consolation Quarterfinals
No. 1 Doubles
Daniel Lacey/Jackson Goodman (Byng) def. Bartels/Huntley (Metro Christian) 6-3, 6-4, First Round
Daniel Lacey/Jackson Goodman (Byng) def. Brayden Jones/Shelton Andrews (Henryetta) 6-2, 6-7, 6-2, Quarterfinals
Lewis/Cooper Shapard (Crossing Christian) def. Daniel Lacey/Jackson Goodman (Byng) 6-0, 6-7, 6-3, Semifinals
Daniel Lacey/Jackson Goodman (Byng) def. Johnson Hale/Caleb Walton (Riverfield) 6-1, 6-3, 3rd Place
No. 2 Doubles
Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng) def. Andrew Allen/Giovanni Abriola (Mount Saint Mary) 6-1, 6-4, First Round
Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng) def. Dillon Choate/Jack Hamilton (Pauls Valley) 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, quarterfinals
Jake Bell/Steenson (Riverfield) def. Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng) 7-5, 6-3, Semifinals
Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng) def. Quinn Brewer/Syvan Syribouth (Elk City) 6-4, 3-6, 7-6, 3rd Place
