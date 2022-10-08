BLANCHARD — The Byng High School softball team couldn’t overcome a couple of bad starts in losses to Dickson and host Blanchard in Class 4A Regional Tournament action on Thursday.
The Lady Pirates surrendered nine runs in the bottom of the first inning in a 12-2 loss to Dickson and spotted Blanchard five runs in the first inning in a 10-1 setback to the Lady Lions.
Coach Markus Carr’s club ended its season at 13-23.
Dickson returned to regional action on Friday with a 28-9 record while the Lady Lions were sitting at 24-10. Both teams suffered regional losses to Cache — who eliminated the Ada Lady Cougars in a Bi-District Tournament last weekend — on Thursday.
Game 1
Dickson 12, Byng 2
Hannah Wort hit a clutch two-out, two RBI single in the top of the first inning to give Byng an early 2-0 advantage.
The Lady Comets answered with their huge nine-run outburst and everyone one of those scores came with two outs. Emily Nogueria ripped a pair of doubles in the volley — including one with the bases loaded that pushed across three runs. Other highlights included a two-run single by Riley Mays, and RBI hits by Makenna Day, Shelby Beard and Cailey Fryar.
Byng managed just three hits in the five-inning affair, including singles by McKenzie Alford and Havyn Miller.
The Lady Comets piled up 12 hits in the contest, including two each from Day, Nogueira and Beard.
Mays was the winning pitcher for Dickson. She struck out six, walked one and didn’t allow an earned run in four innings. Beard pitched the final shutout inning for the winners.
Wort absorbed the loss for Byng. She struck out two, walked three and allowed three earned runs in 2.1 innings. Gracie Ragland pitched the final 1.2 innings and allowed one earned run.
Game 2
Blanchard 10, Byng 1
Dynver Darling had the hot bat for Blanchard, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored. Elli Scoles went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Kylee Coy finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Gracie Minton ended up 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and three RBIs for the Lady Lions.
The Lady Pirates collected eight hits in the game but stranded nine base runners.
Hailey Alexander and Havyn Miller both had two hits apiece for the Byng team, while Joelee Williams went 1-for-3 and drove in the lone run for the Lady Pirates.
Chloe Gaines, Lily Reynolds and Torri Gustin also had hits for the locals.
Scoles was the winning pitcher for Blanchard. She struck out two, walked two and allowed just one earned run in six innings. Coy pitched a scoreless seventh inning, allowing just one base hit.
Wort went the distance for Byng. She struck out two and walked two.
