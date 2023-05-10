OKLAHOMA CITY — Junior Harmoni Moore and sophomore Presley Dickinson picked a great time to play their best tennis of the spring.
The Byng No. 2 Doubles team outlasted Henryetta’s Casi Bailey and Emma Thompson in a tension-filled 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 victory in the state championship match.
“They saved their best match for the finals and we needed it to win,” said Byng head coach Toby Sanders.
That championship victory helped the Lady Pirates finish third in the team standings. Private school Christian Heritage Academy won the state championship with 21 points, Henryetta was a point behind at 20 points and Byng collected 17 points. Oklahoma Bible finished fourth with 16 points and Oklahoma Christian School rounded out the Top 5 with 13 points.
“I was very proud of the girls. When the season started we only had two players with any state experience,” Sanders said. “We started a freshman at No. 1 Singles, a tall task for a young player. Our No. 1 Doubles team had no state experience, but really started playing well the last week of the season and it continued all the way through the state tournament.”
Byng’s No. 1 Doubles team, consisting of sophomores Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole, fought their way to the state championship match. However, the Henryetta pair of Katie Davis and Kellyn Lollis turned back the BHS duo 7-6, 7-5 in another exciting finals match.
“The team they played in the finals was state runner-up last year with two seniors that had played a lot together. We were in the match until the end,” Sanders said.
Junior CJ Lee won a pair of matches in No. 2 Singles. She defeated Kyann Sells of Tecumseh 6-1, 6-0 in the first round and topped Reagan Cherry of Rejoice Christian 6-1, 6-3 in her third match. Gracie Limm of Regent Prep defeated Lee 6-4, 6-0 for seventh place.
Freshman Emily Holloway dropped a 6-0, 6-2 decision against Abbi Dodge of Henryetta in her state tournament opener before being eliminated by Elk City’s McKinley Brewer 6-3, 6-2.
Sanders said he’s already looking forward to the spring of 2024 with his Lady Pirates.
“We don’t lose any players to graduation so the future is bright,” he said.
The Byng girls were also presented with the Class 4A Academic State championship trophy.
———o———
GIRLS
Class 4A State Tournament
May 5-6
OKC Tennis Center
Team standings
1. Christian Heritage 21
2. Henryetta 20
3. BYNG 17
4. Oklahoma Bible 16
5 Oklahoma Christian 13
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. McKinley Brewer (Elk City) def. Emily Holloway (Byng), 6-3, 6-2 (second round)
2. Gracie Lim (Regent Prep) def. C.J. Lee (Byng) 6-4, 6-0 (7th Place)
DOUBLES
1. Katie Davis/Kellybn Lollis (Henryetta) def. Jayci Cole/Audrey Boatright (Byng) 7-6, 7-5 (1st Place)
2. Presley Dickinson/Harmoni Moore (Byng) def. Casi Bailey/Emma Thompson (Henryetta) 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 (1st Place)
