ROFF — Hitting home runs is becoming a trend for the Byng High School softball team.
Byng slammed seven home runs Thursday in a 12-4 win over Tupelo Thursday morning to kick off the 2021 Turnpike Showdown as part of the Roff bracket. Sulphur is hosting the other half of the tournament.
Sophomore Joelee Williams pounded three home runs to lead the way for the Lady Pirates. She finished 3-for-3 with five RBIs.
The Lady Pirates hit at least one home run in all five innings of the contest. Byng’s other homers came from Alona Cooper-Rochovitz, McKinley Feazle, Kennedy Large and Karissa Shico.
The Lady Pirates jumped out to leads of 5-0 and 8-1. Fittingly, a three-run homer from Willians in the bottom of the fifth inning ended the game in walk-off fashion.
Byng finished with 13 hits, including a 2-for-3 showing by Kennedy Large who also had three RBIs and three runs scored. Feazle finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, while Cooper-Rochovitz went 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Feazle finished 2-for-3. Havyn Miller and Destiny Guffey both went 1-for-2 for Byng. Guffey also walked and scored twice.
Tupelo finished with eight hits, led by Kylee Watson who finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Kaylea Palmer also had two hits for the Lady Tigers, while Breonna D’Aguanno finished 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored.
Both teams played again later Thursday. The tournament continues today at both Roff and Sulphur. The championship round will be played Saturday in Sulphur.
