Byng clobbers Glencoe for district crown

BYNG – Gage Fuller fired a two-hitter and went 2-for-2 from the plate with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and a walk Friday, and No. 7 Byng smoked Glencoe 11-1 in four innings to secure a Class A District baseball title at Stokes Field.
Fuller struck out seven batters and walked only three. The only Glencoe run was earned.
Byng, in improving to 16-6, also received a 2-for-2 effort from Parker Presley. He doubled once, scored three runs and drew a walk.
Seth Brecheen also knocked in two runs while going 1-for-3. Trae Lowe (1-for-1 with two runs scored and a walk), Reid Johnson (1-for-2 with one RBI), Carson Capps (1-for-2 with a run scored) and Bill McCarter (1-for-2 with a walk) also provided a lift to the Pirate offense.
Byng tallied four runs in the first inning and six in the second to pull away.
The Pirates will compete in a Class A Regional this week, while the Panthers are finished at 16-7.
