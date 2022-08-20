Byng clips Idabel in eight innings

BYNG — Hannah Wort scored on a ground ball to third base by Brayleigh Stephens with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to give the Byng High School softball team a thrilling 5-4 win over Idabel Thursday night at the Bobby Johns Softball Complex.
Coach Markus Carr saw his team inch above the .500 mark at 5-4 on the season, while Idabel left town at 3-3.
Mercades Lopez hit a solo inside-the-park home run in the top of the eighth inning to grab a 4-3 lead.
Hailey Alexander led off the bottom of the eighth with a walk for the Lady Pirates and Torri Gustin reached on an error to put runners at first and second.
Wort later ripped a one-out double to left field to drive in a run and knot the score at 4-4. She advanced to third on a throw home and scored the game-winner on Stephen’s grounder.
Byng collected eight hits in the game, let by Wort who finished 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Alona Cooper-Rochovitz finished 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored, while Alexander went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored. McKenzie Alford had a hit, stole two bases and drove in a run, while Gustin had a hit and scored once.
Lopez led a seven-hit Idabel attack, going 3-for-4 with a triple, two stolen bases and three runs scored. Sami Jobe went 2-for-4 with a double and drove in a run for the Lady Warriors.
The Lady Pirates host local rival Ada at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
