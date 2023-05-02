SEMINOLE — The Byng High School baseball team had one bad inning and it proved too costly to overcome in a 10-3 loss to Harrah in the if-necessary game of a Class 4A Bi-District best-of-three series held Friday at the Seminole High School baseball field.
The Pirates saw their season come to an end at 13-10, while Harrah claimed a spot in a Class 4A Regional Tournament with an overall record of 11-17.
The Panthers led just 2-1 after two full innings but erupted for eight runs in the top of the third inning to seize control.
Byng actually shut out Harrah over the final four innings but couldn’t make up the deficit.
The Panthers compiled six base hits in the big third inning that also included three walks and a Byng error. Cash Flint and Kaegen Baker both had two-RBI singles in the uprising.
Flint and Joey McLaughlin led the HHS offense with three hits each. Flint finished 3-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored and McLaughlin went 3-for-4 with a walk and scored twice.
Baker finished 2-for-4 with a walk and two RBIs in Harrah’s 11-hit offense.
Preston Welch had two of Byng’s four hits in the contest. Naaman Lee and Callen Leslie had the other two BHS hits.
Freshman Hagen Graham absorbed the pitching loss for the Pirates. He struck out four and walked six in 2.2 innings. Kendon Wood finished up on the mound for Byng.
Baker turned in a complete-game effort on the bump for the Panthers. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one earned run in seven solid innings.
