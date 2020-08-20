BYNG — The Byng High School softball team combined for 35 runs and 34 hits in a district doubleheader sweep of Madill at home Tuesday night.
Byng won the opener 14-2 and ran away from the Lady Wildcats for a 21-3 victory in Game 2.
Game 1
Byng 14, Madill 2
The Lady Pirates scored at least three runs in all four innings the offense came to the plate in the run-rule victory.
McKinley Feazle finished 3-for-5 with two doubles, five RBIs and a run scored to pace a 12-hit Byng barrage.
Hannah Boyd finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Karissa Shico also had two hits, scored a run and knocked in a run.
Joelee Williams and Kennedy Large each slapped doubles and drove in two runs. Alona Cooper went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Alexa Thomson also scored twice for the winners.
Emillie Johnson led a five-hit Madill offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Abbey Tiernan went 1-for-2 with a double for the visitors.
Havyn Miller was the winning hurler for Byng. She struck out two, walked none and gave up two earned runs in five innings of work.
Game 2
Byng 21, Madill 3
Byng led just 5-3 after three innings but the Lady Pirates exploded for 12 runs in the top of the fourth inning to pull away in another five-inning contest.
Kennedy Large blasted two home runs and a triple and finished 3-for-3 with two walks, five RBIs and five runs scored to lead a powerful 22-hit Byng offense.
Jolee Williams finished 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, while Karissa Shico went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
The hot bats didn’t stop there. Hannah Boyd also had three hits, including a double and two RBIs and two runs scored. Trenity Miller finished 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBIs and three runs scored.
McKinley Feazle cracked a double, walked and scored twice for the home team and Destiney Guffey went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Peyton Arnold paced Madill at the plate, going 1-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Emille Johnson went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double and a run scored.
Feazle pitched four innings in the Byng victory. She struck out three, walked one and allowed only one hit and no runs.
Byng is scheduled to host Plainview at 5 p.m. Monday.
Latta shuts out host Okemah
OKEMAH — Jade Sanders continued to stay hot in the circle and the Latta Lady Panthers shut out Okemah 13-0 for a Tuesday road win.
Sanders tossed four innings in the run-rule victory and finished with nine strikeouts and no walks while giving up just one Okemah hit.
The Lady Panthers cranked out 11 hits, including two each by Hailey Baber, Sanders and Brooklyn Ryan.
Baber finished 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Sanders went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Ryan was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Jaylee Willis finished 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Camryn Jesse walked twice and scored twice for the visitors.
The Lady Panthers are at Warner today and compete in the Prague Tournament Friday and Saturday.
Tusha tosses shutout Stonewall’s way
TUSHKA — Tushka ace Mackenzie Huffman allowed just four hits in five shutout innings and the host Lady Tigers knocked off Stonewall 9-0 Tuesday evening.
Kayden Alford went 1-for-2 with a double to lead Stonewall, while Meghan Sliger, Lyndi Humphers and Hannah Christian added base hits.
Huffman finished with six strikeouts and one walk in the mound win for the Lady Tigers.
Sierra Lumbert was charged with the loss. She struck out one, walked two and surrendered four earned runs in two innings.
Tushka collected nine hits in the contest including two each from Tymber Alford, Kylee Patterson and Rebekah Ridgway. Alford finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Patterson went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored and Ridgway was 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored.
Huffman helped her own cause by going 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored.
Stonewall (2-4) travels to Caddo next Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.