Byng buries Madill 21-1 in Monday road win

BYNG — The Byng Pirates pounded 19 hits in a 21-1 win district win over Madill on the road Monday evening.
The Pirates improved to 3-1 on the year.
The Byng offense included six doubles, a triple and a home run.
The Pirates scored four runs in both the first and second innings to build an early 8-0 lead and then tacked on five more runs in the fourth to push their advantage to 13-0. Byng finished off the Wildcats with an eight-run volley in the top of the fifth frame.
Seth Brecheen led Byng’s big offensive outburst, going a perfect 3-for-3 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Reid Johnson finished 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored for the locals. Parker Presley went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Bill McCarter went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and scored twice. Carson Capps finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Cooper McCage went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Cole Tracy also cracked a double for Byng.
Tracy picked up the mound win for the Pirates. He struck out seven, walked one in three no-hit innings. Caden Azlin and Bo Boatwright pitched an inning of relief apiece and combined for five strikeouts and two walks while allowed three Madill hits.
Byng was scheduled to host Madill again Tuesday. The Pirates are at Tecumseh on Thursday and host Newcastle on Friday.
Tupelo shuts host Caney out
CANEY — Tupelo pitchers Bentley Bills and Cody Airington combined to toss a shutout and the Tigers defeated host Caney 8-0 in five innings on Saturday.
Bills struck out five, walked one and allowed just one hit through three innings to earn the win. Airington tossed the final two innings and struck out three and allowed two hits.
Tupelo led just 1-0 after three innings but scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning to take control. That big outburst included RBI singles by Airington and Peyton Bills, two walks, a hit batter and a Caney error.
Airington finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in the Tigers’ 10-hit outing. Ty Bourland went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Peyton Bills finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Colton Bourland went 1-for-2 and scored twice for the visitor, while Bentley Bills finished 1-of-2 with an RBI and a run scored. Harley Davidson and Devin Weller also had hits for Tupelo.
