DURANT — The Byng High School boys tennis team won the Durant Tournament on Tuesday and did so in dramatic fashion.
The Pirates wracked up 25 team points and were tied with Pryor after all matches had been played. Byng won via the games won tiebreaker.
Byng was led by individual championships in No. 1 Doubles and No. 2 Doubles.
“Both of our doubles teams are playing their best at the right time of the year,” said Byng head coach Toby Sanders. “They are the four players that have the most experience from last year. We are hoping they can make some noise come state tournament time.”
Mustang finished third in the boys team standings followed by Guthrie with 19.
In the girls tournament, the Lady Pirates settled for a fifth-place finish. Ardmore won the team title with 27 points followed by host Durant with 24. Mustang and Pryor tied for third with 20 points apiece, while the Lady Pirates were close behind with 19 points.
The Byng girls are back in action Friday in Shawnee and the boys travel to Shawnee on Saturday. The Lady Pirates will then head to the Oklahoma City Tennis Center for a Class 4A Regional Tournament on Monday.
The Byng boys squad will compete in a Class 4A Regional Tournament on May 9 at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
BOYS
Byng’s No. 1 Doubles pair — Jackson Goodman and Daniel Lacey — knocked off Colter Fannin and Caden Lewis of Pryor 6-4, 6-1 to capture the championship.
Eduardo Hernandez and partner Tyler Ware of Byng eased past the Pryor tandem of Tatem Kegley and Carson Russell 6-3, 6-0 in the No. 2 Doubles title match.
In No. 1 Singles, Byng’s Jake Eads defeated Jim Clayton of Pauls Valley 6-1, 6-0 for fifth place.
And in the No. 2 Singles fifth-place match, Vaughn Stachmus of McAlester held off Byng’s Hunter Murray 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS
Byng sophomore CJ Lee paced the Lady Pirates with a third-place showing in No. 2 Singles. She defeated Molly Mefferd of Guthrie 6-1, 7-6 in the title match.
Emma Underwood edged Tatum Spencer of Mustangs 6-0, 4-6, 10-3 in a tense battle for fifth place.
The Pryor combo of Abby Fell and Ava Sharp turned back Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson 6-3, 6-1 for third place in the No. 1 Doubles draw.
In No. 2 Doubles, the sister act of Harmoni Moore and Hope More knocked off Pryor sisters Emilee Rhymer and Hannah Rhymer in the fifth-place match.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.