MARIETTA — The Byng High School boys cross-country team placed five runners in the top 20 and captured the team championship at the Red River Showdown Saturday in Marietta.
The Pirates finished with 50 points at the top of the team standings, followed by Durant at 66, Marietta at 76 and Plainview at 89.
“I was very pleased with how our kids went out and competed today. We ran well for this early in the season,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer. “I’m looking to build off this win and continue to improve each week.”
The Byng Lady Pirates finished fifth in the girls race.
BOYS
Byng junior Harley Cobb nearly won the individual crown with a time of 17:19. Durant’s Brycen Ward won the medalist crown in a time of 17:17.
According to Sawyer, it was a mistake that cost Cobb at the end.
“Harley Cobb had an excellent race today. He was in the lead until the last 150 meters, when he missed the turn to the finish line. By the time he got back on course, (Ward) had caught up to him, and he was unable to hold him off. I believe that if Harley wouldn’t have missed that turn, he would have been the individual champion today,” he said.
Fisher Bailey finished ninth for Byng in a time of 18:03. Kade Streater was 13th in 18:30, Johnathon Delfrate was 14th in 18:38 and freshman Lawrence Coleman was 16th in 18:49.
Rounding out the BHS runners were AJ Gustin in 21st at 19:02 and Will Vogt in 34th at 20:48.
Sawyer was glad to see Gustin, one of Byng’s top runners last fall before suffering a knee injury in the spring, back in action for the Pirates.
“AJ Gustin was just released to race after tearing his ACL and MCL last spring, had a solid performance. For a guy that hasn’t really been able to push until today, I was very pleased with how well he ran today,” he said.
The Pirates finished third at the Class 4A State meet last season and are expected to again be in the mix for a title in 2019. Byng returns five of its top six runners from a year ago but had added Coleman to the roster.
“This team had a lot of bumps in the road last spring, but they refocused this summer and have started to gain momentum going into the start of the season. I am very optimistic, and I foresee big things for this group of young men this year,” Sawyer said. “We graduated two great runners last year, but Lawrence Coleman has stepped up and is going to be a big contributing factor to our success this year.”
GIRLS
Host Marietta won the girls championship with 27 points, and Plainview was the runner-up at 35. Byng compiled 130 points.
“This group of young ladies is tough. We lost some key members of the team this summer but added a few new faces to the program. They have stayed focused and worked hard all summer to get to where we are right now,” Sawyer said.
Sophomore Deesa Neely placed 10th in a time of 13:34 to lead the Byng team.
“Deesa Neely picked up right where she left off last year, running only three seconds slower than her fastest time at the state meet last year. Deesa has worked so hard this summer, and it shows,” Sawyer said.
Kaylee DeAngelis was next at 14:45 (22nd), followed by Kylee Smith at 16:17 (46th), Rhiannon Nickell at 18:56 (69th), Jaylan Miler at 19:59 (71st) and Auna Mitchell at 20:01 (72nd).
“Kaylee DeAngelis, Kylee Smith, and Rhiannon Nickell are the other three returners from last year’s squad. These girls have been through a lot over the past couple of months, but they have stayed positive and motivated through it all. I could not ask for a better group of girls,” Sawyer said. “I was very pleased with how well they went out and competed today.”
Miller, a sophomore, and Mitchell, a freshman, are new faces for the Lady Pirates.
“They are new to the sport and are finding out just how hard it is to compete at this level,” Sawyer said. “These two, along with Grace Manuel (a sophomore), who did not compete today, are going to be essential elements in our success as a team this year. I am very hopeful and optimistic about our future on the girls side of the program.”
Both Byng teams return to action Saturday at the Madill Cross Country Meet.
