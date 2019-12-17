BETHEL — Byng boys head basketball coach Cody Williams was waiting for a moment like this.
His players executed brilliantly as the Pirates upended previously unbeaten Tecumseh 67-58 to capture the championship of Bethel High School’s First United Bank Classic Saturday night at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.
It was the first tournament crown for Williams, who is in his fourth season of directing the Byng program. It was the Pirates’ fourth straight victory after an 0-2 start to the season.
“We were really putting them through the wringer this week in practice. They were taking a lot of coaching. They listened, and it paid off,” said Williams. “We faced two teams in this tournament that pressed us, but we limited our turnovers and played solid this whole game.”
Senior Cale Eaton poured in 22 points and junior Seth Brecheen had 20, as Byng often broke the Savages’ full-court pressure.
Eaton knocked down three treys in the game and converted a near-perfect 11-of-12 free throws to go with five rebounds, and Brecheen collected 10 boards for a double-double, went 6-of-9 from the floor and was 8-of-10 from the charity stripe.
“Seth gets a lot of rebounds. He’s a monster. It feels like he gets all rebounds and he knocked down his free throws, something he had been struggling with,” Williams said.
Starter Trae Lowe and Collin O’Grady, off the bench, contributed nine points and a 3-point basket apiece.
“O’Grady was a starter when the season started, and he struggled with his shot,” said Williams. “We had a talk with him (about coming off the bench), and he has really embraced the sixth-man role.”
O’Grady was 4-of-6 from the floor with one trey.
Parker Presley chipped in six points, including one trey, and made an impact on the boards with nine to go with a steal for the Pirates.
“As a team, they did a great job of doing things right,” Williams said. “We’re playing really good together right now, and that’s what we’ve got to do.”
The pivotal point of the game came in the second quarter. Trailing 22-21, the Pirates scored 13 straight points, which led to a 34-24 halftime advantage.
An O’Grady basket put Byng on top at 23-22. Eaton then cranked out back-to-back 3-point makes to push the Pirate advantage to 29-22. Eaton then did damage from the free-throw stripe by converting four straight for a 33-22 lead with 2:21 left before halftime.
Brecheen then hit 1-of-2 free shots with 44 seconds to go for a 34-22 Byng cushion.
Jacob Green, who led Tecumseh with 22 points, landed a shot with four seconds to go to trim the Pirate lead to 10 at the break.
It was often a tight fit in the second half. In fact, the Savages managed to tie it at 43 on a Green 3-pointer with 58 seconds left in the third. But Byng managed to stay on top for good when Lowe scored on the other end off a pass from Eaton for a 45-43 Pirate edge going into the fourth.
GIRLS
3rd Place
Chandler 40, Byng 36
Leah Brannon tossed in 14 points and snatched seven rebounds as the Lady Lions held on against the Lady Pirates for third place.
Kennedy Large recorded a double-double in a losing effort for Byng. She tallied 10 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to go with a team-high four steals. Britney Brooks-Teel followed with eight points to go with seven boards (five on the offensive end) and three steals.
Trenity Miller tacked on seven points, including one of her team’s only two treys.
The nip-and-tuck affair wasn’t decided until Chandler converted 3-of-4 free shots in the final 17 seconds.
The Lady Pirates, now 3-2, had pulled within 37-36 off an old-fashioned 3-point play by Brooks-Teel as she drove to the baseline, scored and drew the foul with 1:44 left. But Byng was scoreless the rest of the way after coming up empty on its next three possessions – two of which resulted in turnovers and the other off a shot and a miss.
Morgan Fowble added eight points and five rebounds for the Lady Lions, and Selah Bryan led the winners on the boards with 11.
The next action for the Lady Pirates and Pirates will be Friday at home against Plainview. It will be Stuff the Truck night at the Bill Koller Field House. Byng fans are asked to bring a new toy or gift item for kids ages 0-16 to help area children in need.
