Byng boys turn back 20th-ranked Bulldogs

OKLAHOMA CITY — Seth Brecheen and Collin O'Grady hit key free throws down the stretch to help the Byng Pirates hold off Sulphur 57-53 Friday evening inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena, home of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Byng improved to 6-2 with the upset victory and has won six straight games since starting the season at 0-2, while Sulphur — ranked No. 20 in Class 4A — was handed its first loss of the season and fell to 5-1.
"We played well. We had some mistakes, which is expected during the first game back, but we made some winning plays throughout the game," said Byng head coach Cody Williams, who was instrumental in getting the matchup with Sulphur played in Oklahoma City.
"It was an awesome experience. I was able to play there when I was a junior, so it was awesome to be able to have that experience with my boys," he said.
Byng led 55-53 when O'Grady sank two pressure-packed free throws with 6.7 seconds left in the game to help the Pirates seal the deal. He sank four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 18 points to lead the BHS attack.
The Pirates raced to a 23-13 first-quarter lead before Sulphur battled back. The Bulldogs got within 30-24 by halftime. Sulphur took a brief one-point lead early in a back-and-forth fourth period before Byng finally held on.
Cale Eaton scored 14 points for Byng, while Parker Presley hit double figures with 12 — nine coming in the first half.
Sulphur's West Arms led his team with17 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets, while Tavius McDonald and TJ Todd scored 14 points each.
The Pirates hit 7-of-10 free throws in the fourth quarter after attempting just one through the first three frames (a make by Eaton in the first period). Sulphur finished 4-of-4 from the charity stripe, all in the fourth quarter.
Byng takes on old rival Latta Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
