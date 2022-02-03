BYNG — The Byng High School boys and girls basketball teams took similar paths to victory against Madill Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Both teams got off to great starts, let Madill back in the game and made big plays down the stretch to hold on for tense victories.
The boys game had the better ending.
Cooper McCage hit teammate Malachi Schilreff with a perfect pass for a game-winning layup with four seconds left in the Pirate’s heart-pounding 56-55 victory over the Wildcats.
The short-handed Byng team improved to 11-7 on the year. Madill — which entered the game riding a 12-game winning streak — fell to 15-3.
“I was very proud of our boys tonight. We came in short-handed but never let that impact our focus or effort throughout the game,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “It was a great team win tonight and we hope this win propels us into playoffs.”
The Pirates were without the services of starters Carter Colombe (injury) and Bo Boatwright (illness).
In the girls contest, the Lady Pirates limited Madill to just four points over the last six minutes of the game to secure a 49-40 victory.
The Byng girls improved to 11-6 on the season, while Madill dropped to .500 at 9-9.
Both Byng teams have a busy weekend ahead, weather permitting. Tishomingo is scheduled to visit Byng on Friday and the BHS squads are set to host Atoka Saturday afternoon with the girls contest tipping off at 2 p.m.
BOYS
Byng 56, Madill 55
With Byng trailing 55-54, Keith Cook missed the front end of a one-and-one and Madill’s Yoyo Robles came up with a rebound. He got the ball taken away but Madill head coach Brett Weiberg called a timeout with 22 seconds left to prevent that turnover.
After the time out, Cook came up with a takeaway (forced a jump ball) and Byng head coach Zack Samaha called time out with just 18.6 seconds left to draw up a final play. And it worked to perfection.
“I asked the boys ‘do you trust me because I’m going to draw up an unconventional play.’ They responded in unison with yes. All five ran it to perfection with Cooper making the outstanding backdoor pass to Malachi who made a great finish at the rim as he did all night,” Samaha said.
After Schilreff’s game-winner, Madill’s Kendall Robertson had a good look at a 3-pointer but it was off the mark as the buzzer sounded.
Byng led 50-47 after a basket by Kade Streat with 5:25 left in the fourth quarter.
Madill’s Ezekiel Fuentes then took over. He sank a game-tying 3-pointer with just over five minutes left and followed that with a tough leaner in the lane two minutes later. Fuentes then scored on a nice drive to the basket, was fouled and completed the three-point play to put his Wildcats on top 55-50 with just 1:41 remaining.
Things looked bleak for Byng at that point.
McCage scored for Byng with 1:09 remaining to trim the MHS lead to 55-52. After RJ Morris missed the front end of a one-and-one, Schilreff scored on the other end to get Byng within 55-54 with 48.9 ticks remaining. That set up the wild ending.
It was all Pirates in the early stages of the game.
After a Schilreff basket inside early in the second quarter, Byng led 27-12. The Pirates built the early double-digit advantage by hitting 10 of their first 19 field goals while starting off 4-of-4 from 3-point territory.
Byng still led 33-22 at halftime, but Madill outscored the Pirates 21-13 in the third period to get within 46-43.
“Madill is such a solid, well-coached team that I knew they would have a second-half run in them at some point. They were 15-2 for a reason,” Samaha said. “When we were down 5 late I thought our team took it to another level with their intensity, defense and rebounding that eventually gave us a chance.”
Schilreff exploded for a game-high 30 points for the Pirates. He finished 12-of-22 from the field and hit a pair of 3-pointers and sank 4-of-6 free throws.
McCage finished with 17 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field, including a pair of triples.
Fuentes led the Madill attack with 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three steals. Post player Nick Northcutt registered a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and also blocked three shots in limited playing time due to foul trouble. Robertson also hit double figures with 10.
Madill out-rebounded Byng 38-25.
GIRLS
Byng 49, Madill 40
Much like the Byng boys, the Lady Pirates dominated in the early going. In fact, coach Luke Clark’s squad bolted to a 16-point lead to start the game.
Brylee Baird got a steal, was fouled and hit two free throws with 7:01 to play in the second period that put Byng ahead 20-4.
The Lady Pirates still led 27-14 at halftime before Madill started a rally in the third quarter.
The Lady Wildcats put together a 14-4 run that started midway through the third period and was capped by a steal and layup by Aubrie Cantrell that cut the BHS advantage to 36-34 at the 7:19 mark of the final frame.
But Byng never relinquished the lead.
Deesa Neely used a personal mini five-point run to give Byng some breathing room. She hit a free throw, scoring on an inbounds play and finished with a putback to stretch the BHS cushion back to 43-36 with just over four minutes to play. She also had a big blocked shot during that stretch.
Neely’s steal and the free throw that followed made it 44-38 with 2:19 left and the Lady Pirates limited Madill to a single field goal the rest of the way.
Alona Cooper led the Byng attack with 17 points, including four first-half 3-pointers. She also had six rebounds and two steals.
Neely reached double figures with 10 points, while Gina Dean was next with eight. Dean also had a team-best seven rebounds and four steals.
Baird finished with five points and four steals for the home team.
Madill standout Jayden Weiberg led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points and also had five rebounds and two steals. Weiberg plans to continue her basketball career at East Central University.
Braylee Schneider followed with eight points, while Joslyn Stumnlingbear had a solid all-around game with four points, five rebounds and four takeaways.
The Lady Pirates could have made things a bit easier but missed 11 free throws (8-of-19).
The two teams combined for 44 turnovers — 23 by Madill and 21 by Byng.
“I thought that like always our effort was good and that we played hard. We have to do a much better job of maintaining a lead and taking care of the basketball,” Clark said. “I was the most frustrated with our decision making and late-game free throw execution. Both turnovers and free throws will be something that’s a bigger point of emphasis going forward.”
By The Numbers
BOYS
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At Byng
Byng 56, Madill 55
MADILL 10 12 21 12 — 55
BYNG 25 8 13 10 — 56
MADILL: Ezekiel Fuentes 6-22, 5-9, 20; Nick Northcutt 4-5, 4-6, 12; Kendall Robertson 4-7, 1-3, 10; RJ Morris 4-11, 0-1, 8; Brylan James 2-4, 0-0, 5. Totals: 20-49, 10-19, 55.
BYNG: Malachi Schilreff 12-22, 4-6, 30; Cooper McCage 6-9, 3-4, 17; Camby Poorbuffalo 2-5, 0-0, 4; Keith Cook 1-4, 0-1, 3; Kade Streater 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 22-45, 7-12, 56.
Turnovers: Madill 12, Byng 13.
Steals: Madill 9 (Fuentes 3); Byng 8 (McCage 3).
Rebounds: Madill 38 (Northcutt 10); Byng 25 (Caden Azlin 5).
3-point goals: Madill 5-20 (Fuentes 3-10, Robertson 1-2, James 1-3); Byng 5-11 (McCage 2-2, Schilreff 2-4, Cook 1-3).
Fouled out: Northcutt (M); Azlin, Streater (B).
GIRLS
Tuesday, Feb. 1
At Byng
Byng 49, Madill 40
MADILL 4 10 16 10 — 40
BYNG 15 12 9 13 — 49
MADILL: Jayden Weiberg 6-12, 2-2, 15; Braylee Schneider 3-9, 2-2, 8; Abbie Lambersten 2-6, 1-4, 5; Joslyn Stumblingbear 2-2, 0-0, 4; Aubrie Cantrell 1-3, 0-0, 3; Kenzie Mathis 1-2, 0-0, 3; Allyson Knight 1-1, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-38, 5-8, 40.
BYNG: Alona Cooper 5-13, 3-4, 17; Deesa Neely 4-10, 2-4, 10; Gina Dean 4-7, 0-2, 8; Brylee Baird 1-2, 3-7, 5; Adyson Caton 2-4, 0-2, 4; Laney Waters 1-3, 0-0, 3; Mackenzie Kent 1-4, 0-1, 2. Totals: 18-43, 8-19, 49.
Turnovers: Madill 23, Byng 21.
Steals: Madill 12 (Stumblingbear 4); Byng 14 (Dean 4, Baird 4).
Rebounds: Madill 26 (Stumblingbear 5, Weiberg 5); Byng 35 (Dean 7, Cooper 6).
3-point goals: Madill 3-15 (Mathis 1-3, Cantrell 1-3, Weiberg 1-4); Byng 5-13 (Cooper 4-8, Waters 1-2).
Fouled out: None.
