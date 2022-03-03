BYNG — The Byng Pirates avenged an earlier loss to Broken Bow by rallying past the Savages for a 79-71 victory Tuesday in a Class 4A Regional Tournament consolation championship game inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Byng improved to 17-9 and will face No. 4 Crossings Christian at 3 p.m. today in a Class 4A Area Tournament consolation contest at Checotah High School. The Savages — who pinned a 67-61 loss on the Pirates in a district title game — end the season at 19-8. The Knights enter the game at 16-7 on the year.
“I’m extremely proud of our young group. We wanted another shot at Broken Bow and the boys took advantage of the opportunity,” said Byng boys head coach Zack Samaha.
The Byng girls got struck by a Lady Comet or two and dropped a 63-18 decision to No. 2 Classen SAS.
The Lady Comets are now 20-1 on the year, while Byng slipped to 15-9. The Lady Pirates meet Seminole at 3 p.m. today in a 4A Area Tournament elimination game in Checotah.
“I just feel like we lost this game mentally before we did physically. It was a ‘burn the tape’ type of game and we just have to realize we live to fight another day,” said first-year head coach Luke Clark.
BOYS
Byng 79, Broken Bow 71
The Pirates trailed 32-30 after a back-and-forth first half. But Byng used a huge 25-12 third-quarter volley to seize the momentum and take control of the game. The Savaged outscored Byng 27-24 in a high-scoring fourth period.
“Our effort and execution was excellent throughout the game and the team stepped up at the most pivotal point of our season,” Samaha said. “This team has shown tremendous resolve and connectivity our last three games and we are playing our best ball of the season.”
Malachi Schilreff led the BHS offense with 26 points, including four 3-point baskets. Carter Colombe drilled five 3-point shots and followed with 18 points. Caden Azlin also got into the long-range shooting act and sank a trio of 3-pointers and reached double figures with 13 points.
The Pirates totaled 14 triples as a team. Keith Cook hit a pair of treys and scored eight points for the home team.
Kieler Young exploded for 29 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, to pace the Savages. Keylan Wright also reached double figures with 15 points for Broken Bow.
GIRLS
Classen SAS 63, Byng 18
The Lady Comets streaked to leads of 16-6 and 32-11 and never looked back. They finished the game with a 14-0 fourth-quarter shutout.
Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led the way for Classen SAS with 21 points, while Micah Gray was next with 18, including a pair of 3-point shots. Four other SAS players scored six points apiece.
Byng’s scorers were not provided.
