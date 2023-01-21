Byng boys take down Generals

PURCELL — You kind of knew things were going to go Byng’s way when playmaker Malachi Schilreff threw up a long 3-pointer from the left side of the court that banked off the glass and went in at the halftime buzzer.
That shot put Byng ahead by eight at halftime and the Pirates opened up the game over the final two quarters of a 62-44 win over U.S. Grant Thursday at the 2023 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
Byng, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 12-4 on the year, while the Class 6A Generals fell to 4-7.
Byng opened up a 12- 5 lead after the first quarter before Schilreff’s buzzer-beater put the Pirates on top 24-16 at the break.
Coach Zack Samaha’s club outscored U.S. Grant 14-8 in the third quarter to extend the lead to 38-24. Byng edged the Generals 24-20 in a high-scoring fourth period.
Schilreff had another big night for Byng, scoring a game-high 31 points that included five 3-pointers.
Cooper McCage followed with 16 points for the Pirates.
Proctor led the Generals with 14 points. Phillips also hit double figures with 10.
Byng finished the game 15-of-18 from the free-throw line while U.S. Grant went 7-of-13.
The Heart of Oklahoma continued on Friday and finishes up today in Purcell.
