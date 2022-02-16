Byng boys surge past host Indians

COMANCHE — The Byng Pirates broke open a tight game with a big third quarter and zoomed past Comanche 59-44 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The Pirates improved to 13-8 heading into a Tuesday night home date with Durant, while the host Indians dropped to 8-12.
Coach Zack Samaha’s club bounced back after suffering a tough 51-48 overtime loss to host Sulphur Friday night.
“After a slow first half, I was very happy with the toughness and resolve we showed as a team in the second half. We came out flat less than 24 hours after a tough road loss in OT the night before, but the boys pulled together and got the win,” said Samaha.
Byng opens the playoffs at 8 p.m. Friday at Broken Bow in a Class 4A District Tournament matchup.
Saturday, Feb. 12
At Comanche
Byng 59, Comanche 44
Comanche led 7-6 after one period and 21-20 at halftime. But Byng outscored the Indians 20-6 in the pivotal third period to seize control.
“Our defense really improved in the third quarter in terms of both our execution and our effort. I thought that (Saturday) the team learned how good they can be when they lock in and play as a unit,” Samaha said. “They have grown so much over the season and I think the results are starting to show.”
Carter Colombe paced the Byng offensive attack with 17 points, while Malachi Schilreff was close behind with 16. Both players sank two 3-pointers apiece.
Bo Boatwright also hit double digits with 11 points, while Keith Cook was next with nine.
Myles Ellis led host Comanche with 13 points and Dillon Ellis chimed in with 12. Mason Kulbeth was next with five points.
Friday, Feb. 11
Sulphur 51, Byng 48 (OT)
Byng led 7-6 after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 21-15 by halftime.
Sulphur closed the game to 30-29 after three quarters before knotting the score at 44-44 at the end of regulation.
The Bulldogs snagged the win by outscoring Byng 7-4 in the extra session.
“We played hard enough to win and executed our game plan well, we just did not make the crucial plays at the most important times,” Samaha said. “I thought for the most part we got the shots we wanted against their zone, they just did not fall.”
Malachi Schilreff led the BHS offense with 23 points. No other BHS player reached double figures.
Bo Boatwright followed with eight points and Camby Poorbuffalo chipped in seven.
Mace Mobly erupted for a game-high 26 points, including four 3-point baskets. Davion Willis hit a trio of shots from long distance and scored 15 points, while Devin Willis just missed double figures with nine.
