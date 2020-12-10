BYNG — The first three and a half minutes of the Zack Samaha era as head coach of the Byng High School boys basketball team didn’t exactly go according to plan.
During an ugly start to Byng’s season-opener against Seminole Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Field House, the Pirates trailed 7-0 at the 4:42 mark of the first quarter. During that span, Byng was 0-for-4 from the field and had already committed seven turnovers.
However, the Pirates turned things around in the second quarter. Byng scored 15 unanswered points in a 17-1 run to end the second period and went to defeat the Chieftains 61-46.
‘I was just happy with our poise and our resolve. Those first four minutes I was a little worried,” Samaha told The Ada News following the game.
Samaha said first-game jitters may have contributed to the slow start.
“You just take a step back and realize these guys were nervous. They hadn’t played a game in months. They got out there and got their feet wet and did fine after that,” he said. “After the first four minutes, I thought we really settled in and played the way we want to play.”
Byng shot a blazing 9-of-13 from the floor during its 24-6 second-quarter surge to grab a 29-15 halftime lead. Samaha said the Pirates dialed up their defense during that portion of the game.
“It really started with our defense. We knew Seminole was athletic and we knew they were going to be bigger than us,” he said.
The Pirates also got scoring from five different players during the pivotal second-quarter effort.
“I was really happy with our effort on the boards and with our execution on offense. We passed up good shots for great shots,” he said.
Byng grabbed its largest lead of the contest on a 13-foot jumper by Parker Presley at the 5:48 mark of the fourth period that put the Pirates ahead 49-30. Presley led the Pirates with 21 points on 9-of-12 shooting from the field. He also had 12 rebounds and three steals.
No other BHS player reached double figures but Carter Colombe and Caden Azlin chipped in nine points apiece. Dylan Reed followed with eight points and Trae Lowe added seven in Byng’s balanced attack.
The Chieftains also spread around the offense. Tyris Hughes led the way with 17 points on 6-of-16 shooting. He also had six rebounds and five steals. Adam O’Daniel scored 11 points and Bryce Marshall followed with 10. Easton Wurtz was Seminole’s only other scorer with eight points.
There were a combined 54 turnovers in the contest — 24 by Seminole (1-1) and 30 by the Pirates.
“I told them these turnovers are just not going to work. When you get later on in the year ... and into the playoffs, teams are going to take advantage of those turnovers. I can live with a certain amount of turnovers ... but when it’s a travel or not jump-stopping like we work on in practice, those are the things that bother me,” Samaha said.
Byng returns to action at 10:30 a.m. today against McLoud at the 2020 First United Bank Classic hosted by Bethel High School.
