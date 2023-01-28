DICKSON — The Byng High School boys basketball team started strong and finished even stronger in a convincing 57-29 road win over Dickson Thursday night.
Byng, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 13-6 on the year, while the Comets dropped to 6-12.
In the girls contest, Laney Waters buried a 3-pointer with 14 seconds left to tie the game but the Lady Pirates couldn’t complete the comeback in a tough 47-44 loss to the Lady Comets.
Dickson, ranked No. 15 in Class 3A, improved to 12-6 on the year, while the Lady Pirates slipped to 12-7.
The Byng squads hosted Kingston Friday night and will travel to Madill Tuesday.
BOYS
Byng 57, Dickson 29
Byng raced to an early 16-6 lead but couldn’t shake the Comets until putting together an impressive 21-4 run to end the game.
“I thought we took care of business in the fourth quarter when we needed to close the game,” said Byng boys coach Zack Samaha. “We executed well offensively for the most part but didn’t get open shots to fall. Our defense was solid in spurts, but I thought we took it to another level in the fourth quarter. We have to have that mindset for the entirety of the game, regardless of opponent, especially as the playoffs draw near.”
Malachi Schilreff, who was honored for scoring his 1,000th career point Friday night when Byng hosted Kingston, added 22 to his total against the Comets. Tyler Raney followed with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Pirates also got 3-point baskets from Ryan Hamilton, Jace Birdshead, Camby Poorbuffalow and Spencer Gore.
River Edwards led the Comets with nine points and Rowdy Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers for his six points.
GIRLS
Dickson 47, Byng 44
After Waters’ big basket, Marya Sutherland was fouled and hit the first of two free throws with 5.94 seconds left. She missed the second attempt but teammate Chesleigh Apala grabbed the rebound and scored on a putback to seal the outcome.
“We had some big-time shots go in, specifically Laney Waters hitting her 3 with 14 seconds to go, but then we weren’t able to execute down the stretch to close it out or force overtime. It was a tough game and our kids played hard. We just have to execute better.”
A low-scoring first half saw the game tied at 5-5 after the first quarter before Byng grabbed a 14-10 lead at the intermission.
Dickson outscored Byng 16-12 in the third quarter to knot the score at 26-26 heading to the fourth frame.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led Byng with 13 points, including one 3-point basket. She was the only BHS player to reach double figures.
Adyson Caton was next with nine points, while Cadence Carlos followed with eight. Waters ended up with six points for the visitors.
“Our defense carried us in the first half and we were able to overcome offensive woes. In the second half, our focus left us on the defensive end and we simply couldn’t sustain the lead,” Clark said.
Sutherland led all scorers with 23 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, for the Lady Comets. Apala followed with 14 points.
