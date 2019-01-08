BYNG — For a half against Sulphur, it was easy to tell the Byng High School boys team hadn’t played a game in 15 days.
However, the Pirates got their groove back in the second half and outscored the Bulldogs 33-14 over the final two quarters to turn a close game into a 53-31 runaway victory.
Byng, ranked No. 14 in Class 4A, won its seventh straight game to improve to 10-1 on the year. Sulphur (No. 19 in Class 3A), which hadn’t played a game since Dec. 18, saw a five-game win streak come to an end and fell to 6-2.
“It was the first game back from break, and we had to knock a little of the rust off in the first half,” said Byng head coach Cody Williams. “But we had a really good second half defensively, which let us loosen up some on offense.”
In the girls contest, Sulphur withstood a strong Byng third quarter and ended the game on a 20-1 run to pull away from the Lady Pirates for a 59-30 win.
The Lady Bulldogs, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, stayed unbeaten at 8-0 on the season. Byng lost for the sixth straight time and fell to 6-8. Five of those six setbacks came at the hands of teams ranked in the top six of their respective classes.
BOYS
Byng 53, Sulphur 31
The Pirates raced to a 13-6 lead but saw Sulphur make a second-quarter comeback. The Bulldogs responded with a 9-0 surge late in the period, thanks to consecutive 3-point baskets — two by Weston Arms and another by Cole Hammond.
Arms’ second make put the visitors on top 17-16 at the 2:35 mark of the second period. He finished with a game-high 17 points, including five treys, for Sulphur.
Theran Smith scored on a drive, and Cale Eaton hit two free throws with 46.8 ticks left that allowed Byng to carry a 20-17 lead into the halftime break.
Nolan Feazle, who didn’t score a point in the first half, had seven during an 18-7 third-quarter volley that allowed the Pirates to take control at 38-24.
Sulphur got within 11 early in the fourth quarter, but Collin O’Grady drained a 3-pointer that started an 11-0 BHS run that put the game away.
“I was proud of the boys for staying patient and letting the game come to them and not pressing to make something happen,” Williams said.
Smith led the Pirate attack with 13 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots. Parker Presley and Feazle followed with nine points apiece. Eaton chipped in eight points and six boards for Byng.
The Pirates have another tough week ahead. Kingston, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, visits the Bill Koller Fieldhouse tonight. The sixth annual Byng Winter Classic runs Thursday through Saturday. The Pirates will meet Duncan (5-7) at 8:30 p.m. in a first-round matchup. Other teams in the field include Douglass (No. 7 in Class 4A), Purcell, Hugo (No. 5 in Class 3A), Okemah (No. 13 in Class 2A), Bethel and Moore — a Class 6A club coached by former Byng standout Gregg Hardin.
GIRLS
Sulphur 59, Byng 30
After trailing 34-18 at halftime, the Byng girls clawed their way back into the game with a strong defensive effort in the third quarter. The Lady Pirates got within 10 at 39-29 on a basket by Kennedy Large at the 1:53 mark of the period.
Byng limited the Lady Bulldogs to just 1-of-12 shooting in the third frame, but Sulphur made 5-of-6 free throws to prevent the hosts from getting even closer.
However, Sulphur used its pivotal game-changing run to prevent the BHS comeback.
Payton Row led a balanced scoring attack by Sulphur with 12 points, while both Makella Mobly and Payton James followed with 11 points each. Mobly had five of Sulphur’s 11 steals.
Byng also committed 20 turnovers in the game, compared to just eight by the visitors.
Emily Wilson paced Byng with nine points, while Britney Brooks-Teel scored eight points before fouling out.
Large had six points and seven rebounds, while Trenity Miller also scored six for the hosts.
The Lady Pirates continue their tough schedule this week. Class 3A No. 2 Kingston visits Byng tonight. The Lady Pirates will then host Purcell (0-8) at 7 p.m. Thursday in the first round of their own tournament.
Other teams in the field include Moore (No. 10 in Class 6A, Bishop Kelley’s JV, Bethel, Douglas, Hugo (7-4) and Okemah (7-3).
