Byng boys settle for fifth at Guthrie Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished fifth in the rugged 16-team field at the Guthrie Tournament held Monday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Carl Albert won the team title with 55 points and Crossings Christian and Duncan tied for second with 51 points each. Christian Heritage finished third at 44 points followed by the Pirates, who totaled 42.
The Byng tandem of Jackson Goodman and Daniel Lacey knocked off Tulsa Edison’s Eckhart and Staggs 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 Doubles fifth-place match.
Byng’s No. 2 Doubles team of Eddie Hernandez and Tyler Ware battled all the way to the championship match before losing via injury default to Carl Albert’s Bales and Shaw. Byng trailed 6-1, 2-0 in the matchup.
In No. 1 Singles, Byng’s Jake Eads defeated Piedmont’s Bradley Carr by injury default to capture seventh place.
And Byng’s Hunter Murray dropped a 6-2, 7-5 decision to Guthrie’s Lane Goode in the No. 2 Singles seventh-place match.
The Byng Lady Pirates are at the Guthrie Tournament today.
Both BHS tennis squads return to action together at the Durant Invitational on April 26.
