BYNG — Parker Presley scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to help the Byng Pirates dispose of Plainview 52-40 Friday night in the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Byng has now won five straight games after starting the season off at 0-2, while Plainview fell to 2-4.
Byng led just 24-21 at halftime, but Presley hit a trio of 3-pointers during a pivotal 11-5 run in the third quarter that boosed the Byng advantage to 35-26.
Cale Eaton scored 12 points before fouling out for the Pirates, while Collin O’Grady and Trae Lowe chipped in six points each.
Plainview was led by Cason Dillon with 15 points. Drake Sisemore added nine points for the visitors.
Both teams struggled from the free-throw line. Byng finished 12-of-23, while the Indians went 10-of-24.
Byng girls surprise
No. 19 Plainview
BYNG — Britney Brooks-Teel tossed in 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while Trenity Miller also tallied 13 points, including her team’s only 3-pointer Friday night and the Byng Lady Pirates knocked off Plainview 45-38.
Byng improved to 4-3 on the year, while Plainview — No. 19 in Class 4A — fell to 4-2.
“It was a good win going into the break. I thought we responded well from a disappointing outing last week,” said Byng girls coach Trent Miller. “Britney was outstanding going for 13 points and 15 rebounds. Also, I thought Alexis’ (Barnett) effort sparked us in the second half.”
Kennedy Large contributed seven points, and Carizma Nelson tacked on six to the Byng scoring effort.
Reagan Chancy led Plainview with 10 points, including two 3-point baskets.
The Lady Pirates, leading by a slim 26-25 count after three periods, outscored Plainview, 19-13, in the fourth quarter.
The Byng girls and boys team return to action Jan. 3, when they battle Sulphur at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Tip-off for the girls game is scheduled for 3 p.m., with the boys to follow at 4:20 p.m.
By The Numbers
Friday, Dec. 20
GIRLS
At Byng
Byng 45, Plainview 38
PLAINVIEW 10 6 9 13 — 38
BYNG 10 8 8 19 — 45
PLAINVIEW – Reagan Chancy 10, Megan Winchster 7, Amiya Howard 5, Emilee Hudson 5, Riley Grant 4, Taylor Barneds 4, Peyton Jones 3.
BYNG – Britney Brooks-Teel 13, Trenity Miller 13, Kennedy Large 7, Carizma Nelson 6, Olivia Colombe 2, Deesa Neely 2, Alexis Barnett 2.
3-point goals: Chancy 2, Winchester 1, Howard 1, Hudson 1 (P); Miller 1 (B).
Fouled Out: Jones (P).
BOYS
At Byng
Byng 52, Plainview 40
PLAINVIEW 13 8 5 14 — 40
BYNG 11 13 11 17 — 52
PLAINVIEW: Cason Dillon 15, Drake Sisemore 9, Parham 8, Berryhill 4, Taylor 4.
BYNG: Parker Presley 24, Cale Eaton 12, Collin O’Grady 6, Trae Lowe 6, Seth Brecheen 2, Austin Doepke 1, Easton Ray 1.
3-point goals: Dillon 4 (P); Presley 3, Easton, Lowe 2 (B).
Fouled out: Eaton (B); Berryhill, Parham (P).
