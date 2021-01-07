BYNG — Parker Presley scored 17 points and the Byng Pirates gradually pulled away from Latta in a 43-24 win.
The Pirates, under the direction of new head coach Zack Samaha, improved to 4-1 on the year, while Latta dropped to 1-3.
Byng led just 7-6 after a slow-paced first quarter. The Pirates began to take over in the second period and after Malachi Schilreff scored in the lane at the 1:07 mark, the BHS lead had grown to 20-11.
The Panthers sliced the Byng lead to 27-21 after two free throws by Tyler Ireland at the 2:25 mark of the third period, but Byng responded by scoring the final five points of the quarter.
The Pirates used a 9-0 run to open the final frame led 41-21 after a free throw by Presley with 2:42 left. Presley also grabbed six rebounds and sank 5-of-6 free throws.
Schilreff reached double digits with 10 points to go with five rebounds. Byng’s 6-6 freshman Bo Boatwright added five points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Ireland led the LHS attack with six points, seven rebounds and three steals. Hyatt Hoppe also scored six points for the visitors.
Ironically, Latta made four 2-point shots (4-of-12), four 3-pointers (4-of-25) and four free throws (4-of-10).
The Pirates sank 14-of-19 free shots.
The Byng boys play Lone Grove at 3 p.m. today in the first round of the 2021 Charles K. Heatly Invitational Tournament in Lindsay. The Panthers are headed to Kingston where they will battle Broken Bow at 5:40 p.m. today in the 2021 Kingston New Years Classic.
