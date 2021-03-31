Byng boys place third at Harrah Tournament

HARRAH — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished third Monday at the Harrah Tournament.
Byng finished behind only private school powers Christian Heritage Academy, which won the tournament with 36 points, and Regent Prep, who was runner-up with 26 points. Byng netted 21 points.
In No. 2 Singles, Byng’s Andrew Cruz defeat Cale McNeill of Regen Prep 6-2, 3-6, 10-2 for third place.
Byng’s Daniel Lacey defeated Thomas Choate of Seminole 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 1 Singles seventh-place match.
In No. 1 Doubles action, the BHS tandem of Kaden Gilmore and Eduardo Hernadez dropped 6-3, 6-1 decision to Bullard and Thomas of Christian Heritage in the championship match.
Tristen Shaw and Tyler Ware of Byng claimed third place in No. 2 Doubles with a 6-4, 6-2 win over the Harrah combo of Best and Robertson.
The Byng team of Jackson Goodman and Colton Moiser knocked of Seminole’s O’Daniel and Mappin 6-0, 6-0 for fifth place in No. 2 Doubles.
The Byng boys are back in action at the Ada Tournament on Friday.
