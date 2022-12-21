BYNG — The Byng High School boys basketball team escaped with a tense 59-57 home win over Seminole Friday night by the hair of its chinny, chin, chin.
Still, the Pirates head to the holiday break with a 6-2 record. Seminole left town at 3-4.
“It was a tough game that we were able to pull out in the end. I thought overall we did not play our best, but our effort and execution down the stretch pushed us to victory,” Byng head coach Zack Samaha told The Ada News. “We go into break happy at 6-2, but know we have much work to do heading into next semester.”
The Pirates host local rival Latta after Christmas break is over. The Panthers will invade the Bill Koller Field House on Jan. 3.
“Our rivalry game with Latta is always competitive. It’s a raucous environment regardless of where we play,” Samaha said. “Coach (Matt) Bryant always has his teams prepared, so we understand that we must play clean for four quarters in order to win.”
Seminole got the early upper hand on Byng, building a 14-9 first-quarter lead. The Pirates responded by outscoring the Chieftains 17-13 in the second period and trailed 27-26 at halftime. Byng won the third period 18-17 to knot the score at 44-44 before closing out the game on a 15-13 run.
Seminole did a good job of bottling up BHS sharp-shooter Malachi Schillreff. He still led the Byng offense with 16 points. Camby Poorbuffalo followed with 13 points for the hosts. Both he and Schillreff hit a pair of 3-pointers.
Post player Bo Boatwright also hit double figures with 11.
The Pirates hit eight total 3-pointers but made just 9-of-19 free throw attempts against the Chieftains.
Miguel Conley scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Seminole charge. He sank four 3-pointers. Shallomar Stephens also hit double figures with 10. Donavin Garfield and Daquery Sewell both followed with seven points each.
Seminole also struggled from the line, making 6-of-14 free shots.
Byng girls sock Seminole
BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates ended the first semester on a high note, rolling past Seminole 63-42 last Friday inside the Bill Koller Field House.
The Lady Pirates have now won three straight games to get to 6-2 on the year. The Lady Chieftains sank to 2-5.
“In this game, we showed flashes that there is still another level that we can get to. To me as a coach, that is exciting and challenging,” Byng girls coach Luke Clark told The Ada News. “We rebounded the ball extremely well and that’s probably the biggest growth we have made from the beginning of the season to the break.”
Local rival Latta will be waiting on the Lady Pirates following the holidays. The rival Lady Panthers invade the Bill Koller Field House on Jan. 3.
Byng raced out to a 19-8 lead after the first quarter and outscored Seminole 22-11 in the second period to carry a 41-19 lead into halftime.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz got hot from beyond the arc, sinking four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 25 points. Cadence Carlos and Laney Waters also reached double figures with 10 points apiece for the home team. Adyson Caton was next with eight points.
Holli Ladd scored 14 points for the Seminole squad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.