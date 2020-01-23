Byng boys get best of Lone Grove

LONE GROVE — The Byng Pirates hit their free throws down the stretch to keep Lone Grove at bay in a 50-41 win over the host Longhorns Tuesday night.
The Pirates improved to 9-5 on the year, while Lone Grove dropped to 3-9.
The Byng girls started a sweep with a convincing 51-30 win over the Lady Longhorns. The Lady Pirates improved to 8-7, while Class 3A No. 16 Lone Grove fell to 9-4. No other information about the girls contest was available.
BOYS
Byng 50, Lone Grove 41
The Pirates sank 12-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome.
Byng led most of the way, grabbing leads of 10-6 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 32-22 after three periods.
The Longhorns made a push to open the fourth quarter and cut the BHS advantage to 40-36 with just 3:11 left in the game.
However, the Pirates scored six of the next nine points to build a 46-39 advantage with just 51.3 seconds left.
Cale Eaton continued to have a hot hand for Byng, finishing with a game-high 18 points. He sank 5-of-5 free throws and scored seven points in the fourth period.
Seth Brecheen and Collin O’Grady scored 10 points apiece for the visitors. O’Grady made 5-of-7 free shots in the final frame.
Byng sank 20-of-26 free throws overall, compared to a 9-of-13 outing for the home team.
Kyle Miller scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns, while Cody McClennahan followed with eight. Both players made two 3-pointers apiece.
Jackson Ramon and Aiden Hale followed with seven points each in the balanced Lone Grove effort.
The Byng boys meet Anadarko at 5:10 p.m. today in the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell. The Lady Pirates face host Purcell in a 6:30 p.m. first-round matchup.
———o———
By The Numbers
At Lone Grove
Byng 50, Lone Grove 41
BYNG 10 13 9 18 — 50
LONE 6 9 7 19 — 41
BYNG: Cale Eaton 18, Collin O’Grady 10, Seth Brecheen 10, Trae Lowe 5, Parker Presley 4, Dylan Reed 3.
LONE GROVE: Kyle Miller 17, Cody McClennahan 8, Jackson Ramon 7, Aiden Hale 7, Caden Gilmore 2.
3-point goals: Reed, Lowe, Eaton, O’Grady (B); McClennahan 2, Miller 2 (LG).
Fouled out: None.
