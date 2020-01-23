Byng boys get best of Lone Grove

Byng’s Parker Presley puts up a shot in the lane against Lone Grove during a Tuesday night road game. The Pirates turned back the host Longhorns 50-41.

 Lonny Dorman| For The Ada News

LONE GROVE — The Byng Pirates hit their free throws down the stretch to keep Lone Grove at bay in a 50-41 win over the host Longhorns Tuesday night.

The Pirates improved to 9-5 on the year, while Lone Grove dropped to 3-9.

The Byng girls started a sweep with a convincing 51-30 win over the Lady Longhorns. The Lady Pirates improved to 8-7, while Class 3A No. 16 Lone Grove fell to 9-4. No other information about the girls contest was available.

BOYS

Byng 50, Lone Grove 41

The Pirates sank 12-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter to help seal the outcome.

Byng led most of the way, grabbing leads of 10-6 after one quarter, 23-15 at halftime and 32-22 after three periods.

The Longhorns made a push to open the fourth quarter and cut the BHS advantage to 40-36 with just 3:11 left in the game.

However, the Pirates scored six of the next nine points to build a 46-39 advantage with just 51.3 seconds left.

Cale Eaton continued to have a hot hand for Byng, finishing with a game-high 18 points. He sank 5-of-5 free throws and scored seven points in the fourth period.

Seth Brecheen and Collin O’Grady scored 10 points apiece for the visitors. O’Grady made 5-of-7 free shots in the final frame.

Byng sank 20-of-26 free throws overall, compared to a 9-of-13 outing for the home team.

Kyle Miller scored 17 points to pace the Longhorns, while Cody McClennahan followed with eight. Both players made two 3-pointers apiece.

Jackson Ramon and Aiden Hale followed with seven points each in the balanced Lone Grove effort.

The Byng boys meet Anadarko at 5:10 p.m. today in the 2020 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell. The Lady Pirates face host Purcell in a 6:30 p.m. first-round matchup.

By The Numbers

At Lone Grove

Byng 50, Lone Grove 41

BYNG 10 13 9 18 — 50

LONE 6 9 7 19 — 41

BYNG: Cale Eaton 18, Collin O’Grady 10, Seth Brecheen 10, Trae Lowe 5, Parker Presley 4, Dylan Reed 3.

LONE GROVE: Kyle Miller 17, Cody McClennahan 8, Jackson Ramon 7, Aiden Hale 7, Caden Gilmore 2.

3-point goals: Reed, Lowe, Eaton, O’Grady (B); McClennahan 2, Miller 2 (LG).

Fouled out: None.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

