Byng boys finish third at Duncan

The Byng High School boys tennis team finished second at the Duncan BancFirst Tournament on Saturday. Team members include, from left to right: Jackson Goodman, Andrew Cruz, Eduardo Hernandez, Daniel Lacey, Tyler Ware and Jake Eads.

DUNCAN — The Byng High School boys tennis team placed second at the Duncan Duncan BancFirst Tournament on Saturday.

The host Demons captured the team title with 34 points, the Pirates tallied 23 and Altus was third a 22. Moore finished fourth with 21.

Daniel Lacey finished fourth in No. 1 Singles after dropping a 6-2, 7-6 decision to Guner Ivey of Moore.

In No. 2 Singles, Jackson Goodman defeated Harold Ly of Moore in a grueling 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 match to capture third place.

Byng’s No. 1 Doubles team of Andrew Cruz and Eduardo Hernandez defeated Duncan’s Brinn Davis and Jonah Link 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place match.

In a round-robin format in the No. 2 Doubles bracket, Byng’s Jake Eads and Tyler Ware finished second.

The Pirates will compete at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center on Thursday.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

