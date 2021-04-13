Byng boys finish third at Duncan

DUNCAN — The Byng High School boys tennis team placed second at the Duncan Duncan BancFirst Tournament on Saturday.
The host Demons captured the team title with 34 points, the Pirates tallied 23 and Altus was third a 22. Moore finished fourth with 21.
Daniel Lacey finished fourth in No. 1 Singles after dropping a 6-2, 7-6 decision to Guner Ivey of Moore.
In No. 2 Singles, Jackson Goodman defeated Harold Ly of Moore in a grueling 6-1, 4-6, 10-6 match to capture third place.
Byng’s No. 1 Doubles team of Andrew Cruz and Eduardo Hernandez defeated Duncan’s Brinn Davis and Jonah Link 6-3, 6-4 in the third-place match.
In a round-robin format in the No. 2 Doubles bracket, Byng’s Jake Eads and Tyler Ware finished second.
The Pirates will compete at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center on Thursday.
