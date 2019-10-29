SHAWNEE — Consider the Byng High School boys cross-country team the Class 4A public school state champions.
The Pirates finished second to private school powerhouse Lincoln Christian at the Class 4A State meet Saturday at the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech in Shawnee. The Bulldogs compiled 75 points to win the championship, while Byng netted 108 points in its runner-up finish. Madill was third at 123, followed by Weatherford at 130 and Holland Hall at 165.
The Latta High School boys team finished 13th in the Class 3A State meet with 328 points. The Panthers were just behind Bethel at 320.
Kiefer won the 3A state title with 63, followed by Oklahoma Christian with 99 and Marietta with 117.
In Class 2A State meet action, the Konawa Lady Tigers finished ninth with 276 points. They stayed just in front of Warner, which tallied 280 points.
Watonga won the girls championship with 52 points, edging second-place Hooker, which finished with 53. Cherokee was a distant third at 119.
The Calvin Bulldogs finished third in the boys 2A state race with 150 points. Mooreland High School won the title with 76, and Rejoice Christian was runner-up at 81.
CLASS 4A
The Byng team had two runners finish in the top 20. Sophomore Harley Cobb placed sixth overall at 17:03.35, and senior Fisher Bailey was 18th in 17:35.72.
Caden Goss of Ft. Gibson won the 4A medalist crown in a time of 16:15.81, and Nate Gibson of Lincoln Christian was second in 16:17.70.
Junior AJ Gustin was 24th for the Pirates in 17:40.95, and sophomore Kade Streater followed at 34th at 18:01.99. Rounding out the BHS runners were senior Johnathon Delfrate at 40th in 18:10.39, freshman Lawrence Coleman at 52nd in 18:39.62 and sophomore Will Vogt with a time of 21:04.26.
In the girls Class 4A Race, sophomore Deesa Neeley finished 16th in 13:11.67. Sophomore Kaylee DeAngelis recorded a time of 14:55.60 for the Lady Pirates.
CLASS 3A
Senior Lane Garrett paced the Latta boys with a 49th-place finish in 19:05.28. Freshman Lincoln Estes followed in 57th at 19:33.57.
“We have been blessed to coach a really great group of runners this year and have had an awesome season,” said Latta cross-country coach Shawna Senkel. “We saw an increase in the number of kids coming out for both teams this year, and I believe the added competition amongst our own kids really helped push them to work harder and achieve their goal of returning to state for the fifth year in a row, despite being moved up to Class 3A this year.”
Agustin Lopez won the boys individual state crown with a time of 17:01.26.
Rounding out the Panthers’ results were sophomore Allen Williams, 19:45.32; freshman Cooper Coulson, 20:16.70; senior Daniel Jimenez at 20:52.56; senior Jacob Huntsman at 22:51.82; and junior Dalton Neaville at 25:01.53.
In the girls 3A state race, Latta freshman Abby Salter finished 92nd in a time of 14:45.05.
Marietta was the girls 3A state champion with 62 points, followed by Plainview at 80 and Sequoyah-Tahlequah and Regent Prep with 124 points each.
The girls medalist winner was freshman Tabitha Fox of Jones in 12:11.35.
CLASS 2A
Senior Kaden King led Konawa with a 31st-place finish in 13:49.81. Junior Sarah Gee and Brianna Porter followed each other across the finish line at 14:42.05 and 14:45.61, respectively.
Beaver junior Zoee Weaver won the 2A girls medalist crown in a time of 12:07.42. Riley Coleman of Watonga was second at 12:13.49.
Other Konawa state runners included freshman Hannah Gee at 15:08.84, junior Kashyn Ortiz at 15:12.33, senior Chyanne Crenshaw at 15:15.76 and Charlee Ortiz at 15:58.85.
Sophomore Jaiden Guffey led the Calvin boys, finishing 17th in a time of 18:17.56. Sophomore Jacobie Lacy was 27th in 18:34.97, and freshman Jace McCray was 32nd in 18:45.75.
Mooreland’s Collen McLain was the 2A medalist winner in 16:27.41. Levi Jones of Wright City followed at 17:22.58.
Other Calvin runners included junior Champ Florie, 19:40.31; freshman Nevon Bump, 19:56.50; senior Charlie Harden, 20:17.62; and sophomore Jonas Winningham, 20:23.73.
