HENRYETTA — The Byng High School boys tennis team qualified for the state tournament after finishing as runner-up at the Class 4A Regional Tournament in Henryetta on Monday.
Host Henryetta won the regional title with 42 points, followed by Byng at 35 and third-place Harrah at 26. Bristow finished fourth with 27 points and Tecumseh was fifth at 23.
The Byng No. 2 Doubles team of Ty Mills and Tyler Ware brought home a regional title with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Conner Matlock and Jason Scott of Henryetta in the finals.
The Byng pair of Daniel Lacy and Jackson Goodman advanced to the title match in No. 1 Doubles before falling to Sheldon Andrews and Brayden Jones of Henryetta in a three-set thriller. The Henryetta rallied past Lacy and Jackson 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
In No. 1 Singles, Jake Eads knocked off Josh Edens of Bristow 6-4, 6-4, to win third place.
“Jake Eads played really well at No. 1 Singles,” said Byng head coach Toby Sanders.
Hunter Murray of Byng was unable to finish his third-place matchup with Ethon Brown of Sperry and lost via injury default.
The Class 4A State Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
———o———
Monday, May 8
BOYS
Class 4A Regional
At Henryetta
Team Standings
1. Henryetta 42
2. Byng 35
3. Harrah 26
4. Bristow 27
5. Tecumseh 23
Byng Individual Results
SINGLES
1. Jake Eads (Byng) def. Josh Edens (Bristow) 6-4 6-4 (3rd place)
2. Ethon Brown (Sperry) def. Hunter Murray (Byng) injury default (3rd place)
DOUBLES
1. Sheldon Andrews/Brayden Jones (Henryetta) def. Jackson Goodman/Daniel Lacey (Byng) 1-6 6-4 6-3 (1st place)
2. Ty Mills/Tyler Ware (Byng) def. Conner Matlock/Jason Scott (Henryetta) 6-1 6-1 (1st place)
