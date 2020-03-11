Byng boys finish fourth in Ardmore

ARDMORE — The Byng High School boys tennis team kicked off its 2020 spring season with a fourth-place finish Monday at the Ardmore Tournament.
Ada captured first place, followed by Duncan in second and Durant in third.
In No. 2 Singles, Kaden Gilmore of Byng led Jonathon Cloar of Ada 6-2, 2-1 before having to withdraw due to injury in the championship match.
Byng’s TJ Goodman dropped a 6-1, 7-6 decision to Cody McCarty of Durant in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.
In No. 1 Doubles action, the Byng pair of Gage Hatcher and Jake Taylor captured fifth place with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Lawton MacArthur’s Reed and Isom.
Daniel Lacy and Colton Moiser of Byng also won fifth place after defeating the Lawton MacArthur combo of Kenna and Thorton.
The Pirates are back in action Friday at the Shawnee Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.