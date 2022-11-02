EDMOND — Byng head coach Josh Sawyer got the best out of his boys cross country team Saturday at the Class 4A State meet. And that effort earned the Pirates’ a fifth-place finish in a talented field of teams.
Top-ranked Lincoln Christian ran away with the Class 4A state title, finishing atop the team standings with 80 points. No. 2 Cache was second at 131 and fourth-ranked Bethany was third at 141. No. 14 Poteau used a strong showing to finish fourth at 170, just two points ahead of Byng, which came into the race ranked No. 5 in Class 4A. Third-ranked Plainview finish sixth at 201.
“On the boys side, just like the girls, they had their best race of the season at the right time. Unfortunately for them, this year was extremely stacked on the boys side,” Sawyer said. “On a normal year, this team would have made the podium with their performance on Saturday. I’m so proud of these boys. For being a team made up mainly of freshmen, and still be a Top 5 team in 4A says a lot.”
Freshman Zeke Elliott pace the Pirates with a 24th-place finish in a time of 17:20.23. Lawrence Coleman — the only senior on the BHS squad — was next, landing in the No. 36 spots with a time of 17:36.12.
“I know (Coleman) did not finish his senior season off the way he wanted to, but I could not be more proud of him,” Sawyer said. “I’ve been lucky enough to coach Lawrence for seven years. He’s had his good seasons and bad seasons, but he definitely saved his best season for his senior year.”
Sawyer hopes Coleman can latch onto a college cross country team by next fall.
“I still don’t think I’ve scratched the surface of his ability. I’m hopeful that he will decide to run in college and that they will be able to push him to his potential,” he said.
Freshman Dallas Abbott was next for Byng. He was 43rd with a time of 17:43.75 in the 5K race. Freshman Aden Evans also had a Top 50 finish, crossing the finish line in 47th in 17:54.23.
Freshman Christian Nugent ran a time of 17:58.62 and junior Alex Herrera was next at 18:04.21. Sophomore Sam Holcomb rounded out the Byng team with a time of 19:01.60.
There were a total of 166 competitors in the 4A state race.
Sawyer said the future is bright for the Byng Pirate cross-country team.
“I believe this boys team is going to shock a lot of people in the near future. They are young, talented, and work hard. They will be a team to be reckoned with in the next year or two,” he said. “Our boys team consisted of the best freshmen in 4A. I can’t wait to see where these boys go from here.”
