Byng boys fall to Elgin in third-place contest

PURCELL — The Byng High School boys basketball team got off to a slow start and never quite recovered in a 52-39 loss to Elgin Saturday in the third-place contest at the 2023 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament.
The Pirates had dropped a 48-43 decision to Anadarko in Friday’s semifinal matchup.
Byng, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, dropped to 12-6. Elgin is now 9-7 and Anadarko — No. 9 in Class 4A — is 12-4 after settling for a runner-up finish at the Purcell tournament.
Byng was supposed to travel to Dickson Tuesday night but the snow that blanketed much of the state changed those plans. The BHS girls and boys teams will now travel to Dickson on Thursday. Game times are set for 5:30 and 7 p.m.
BOYS
Elgin 52, Byng 39
Elgin led 15-8 after one quarter and 25-16 at halftime. The Owls put the game out of reach with a 13-5 surge in the third period that boosted their lead to 37-21.
“After a tough loss to Anadarko the day before, we did not come out with the proper fight, grit, energy or focus that was needed,” Byng boys head coach Zack Samaha told The Ada News. “We are not a team or a program that makes excuses, so we will chalk this up as a loss and get back to the drawing board. I know this team’s character, and I know we will respond well in the next game.”
Malachi Schilreff was the only Byng player to reach double figures with 16 points, including a 3-point basket. Gary Raney was next with six points.
Ryan Hamilton, Mark Birdshead and Tyler Raney also hit 3-point shots for Byng.
Tres Lorah led Elgin with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Christian Reed finished with 12 points and Jake Lohman also hit double figures for the Owls with 11 points.
Semifinals
Anadarko 48, Byng 43
The first half went back and forth before Byng carried a 25-23 lead into halftime. The Warriors outscored the Pirates 11-6 in the third period to overtake Byng at 34-31. Anadarko then ended the game on a 14-12 run.
“It was a hard-fought battle throughout. This game resembled a late February/early March playoff game with both teams bringing a high level of intensity and focus,” Samaha said.
“I was very proud of our guys for how they competed on both ends. We just couldn’t find a way to make the shots we needed to at the most crucial moments,” he continued. “I thought our defense was excellent for the majority of the game and that is something we will build on for the future.”
Malachi Schilreff led the BHS attack with 22 points, including an 8-of-10 effort from the free-throw stripe. Camby Poorbuffalo also hit double figures for the Pirates with 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Tyler Raney hit one triple and scored five points for Byng.
Anadarko was led by Rayden Churchill with 21 points. Breylon Owens followed with 12 points and made Anadarko’s lone 3-point shot. Jordan Cange just missed double figures with nine points.
Byng hit just 17-of-27 (62.9%) free throws in the contest.
The Pirates were without 6-7 post player Bo Boatwright, who could miss up to three weeks with a foot injury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.