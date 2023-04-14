Byng boys end up fourth at Guthrie Tournament

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School boys tennis team finished fourth at the Guthrie Tournament Wednesday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
Crossing Christian and Carl Albert tied for first with 55 points apiece and Duncan slipped into the third spot with 49. Byng totaled 44 points and host Guthrie was fifth at 38.
The Byng team of Tyler Ware and Ty Mills won the No. 2 Doubles championship with a 6-1, 6-3, win over Brilen Davis and Cole Crimmins of Duncan in the finals.
Jackson Goodman and partner Daniel Lacy battled their way to the finals in No. 1 Doubles before Lewis and Shepard of Crossing Christian handed them a tight 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 setback.
In No. 2 Singles, Hunter Murray of Byng topped Jackson Ramsey of Oklahoma Christian 6-1, 6-2 for seventh place.
Byng’s Jake Eads turned back Abner Yotz of Piedmont 7-5, 6-1 for 11th place.
The Pirates will take a break before returning to the courts on April 25 at the Durant Tournament.
