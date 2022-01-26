BYNG — It was a rough ending to the 2022 Byng Winter Classic for the host Pirates.
First, the Byng team came out on the short end of a 44-41 setback to North Rock Creek in a semifinal battle Friday night.
Then, on Saturday, Tecumseh used a big finish to rally past the Pirates 55-50 in Saturday’s third-place game.
Coach Zack Samaha’s squad — which has now lost three of its past four contests by a combined nine points — dropped to 9-6 on the season heading into a Tuesday night home game with Dickson.
The Pirates are at Class 3A No. 15 Kingston Friday night.
“We will use this as an opportunity to learn and continue to get better. Although we have lost two games in a row, I feel very confident in where we are as a team,” Samaha said.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Tecumseh 55
Byng 50
Byng held slim leads of 13-11 and 24-20 in the first half, but Tecumseh turned things around by outscoring the Pirates 19-9 in the third quarter to grab a 39-33 lead. The Savages held off a late BHS rally.
“I thought our effort today was good, but our execution was inconsistent. We had too many unforced turnovers and although we took good shots, we could never find a steady rhythm of shot-making,” Samaha said. “Truly there was some carryover from the battle the night before with NRC and I think it showed throughout the game.”
Cooper McCage led the Pirate offense with 18 points, while Malachi Schilreff followed with 13.
Carter Colombe also reached double figures with 10 points. Colombe and McCage both sank a pair of 3-point shots.
Tecumseh’s Ben Corley led all scorers with 23 points, including two 3-point baskets. Daveon Mays followed with 12 points, while Jase Edwards sank a trio of 3-point shots and scored 11 for the Savages (8-9).
Friday, Jan. 21
N. Rock Creek 44, Byng 41
Byng trailed 13-12 after the first quarter and 25-18 at halftime. But the Pirates outscored the Cougars 15-6 in the third period to surge ahead 33-31.
However, North Rock Creek finished the game on a 13-8 run to complete a come-from-behind win.
“I was extremely proud of our team. NRC is a tough, senior-laden team who will make noise in the playoffs,” Samaha said. “Our guys worked their tails off from start to finish. In a game like this, the outcome is decided by such minute details and the margins for success are even smaller than usual. This was an excellent experience for our young group and although it hurts, I know it will make us better in the long run.”
Cooper McCage and Carter Colombe were the offensive leaders for the Pirates with 11 points each. They both hit one 3-point shot. Post player Bo Boatwright just missed double figures with nine points.
Noah McMullan scored 18 points to lead North Rock Creek (11-3) and Rayne Jones hit a pair of 3-pointers and followed with 13.
