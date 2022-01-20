BYNG — If the Byng Pirates looked like they hadn’t practiced much in a tough 44-43 loss to Lone Grove Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse, that’s because they hadn’t.
The Pirates saw a five-game winning streak come to an end and fell to 8-4, while Lone Grove left town at 7-4.
In the girls game, Byng dominated early and cruised past the Lady Longhorns 64-37. The Lady Pirates improved to 7-4, while Lone Grove stumbled to 4-8.
BOYS
Lone Grove 44, Byng 43
Coach Zack Samaha’s team was on a roll until COVID joined the Byng party. The Pirates had games with Comanche and Plainview canceled. During the nine-day layoff, Byng was able to have just one practice with eight players.
Samaha was still missing three Tuesday night.
“We were very sloppy throughout the game coming off a nine-day layoff without any practice or games. Not having our full roster hurt us, but I thought the boys showed a lot of resolve and toughness with their effort and fight,” he said. “We made several uncharacteristic turnovers and decisions, but I know we will get back on track as we hopefully get to regain a rhythm after our COVID outbreak. We hope to have a full roster soon after several missed today due to sickness.”
Byng held a slim 34-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter before being outscored 11-9 over the final eight minutes.
The good news for Byng was starting guard Malachi Schilreff made his return from a broken thumb and scored a team-best 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Cadin Azlin was next with eight points and Kade Streater followed with seven.
Lone Grove got 14 points from Aiden Hale and 12 points from Andy Dunham.
The Pirates face Stratford at 8:30 p.m. tonight in their own Byng Winter Classic.
GIRLS
Byng 64, Lone Grove 37
The Lady Pirates bolted to a 26-9 lead and never looked back. Byng led 42-16 by halftime.
“It was good to have a win where we led from the early onset of the game and were able to play with a comfortable lead for the most part. After the gritty wins the last couple of weeks, this one was nice,” said Byng head coach Luke Clark. “Our discipline on defense in the first half led to a lot of easy buckets in transition and I was proud of our ball movement on the offensive end.”
Alona Cooper led a group of three Byng players who hit double figures with 17 points. Cadence Carlos followed with 13 points and Laney Waters chimed in with 12. Brylee Baird added seven points for the home team, while Mackenzie Kent added six.
Kylie Castonguay paced the Lady Longhorns with nine points, while Emerie Adams was next with seven.
Clark’s bunch faces the Roff JV at 7 p.m. tonight at the Byng Winter Classic.
