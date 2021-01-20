BYNG — The Byng High School boys basketball team was locked into a tight battle with Durant during the early portions of a Saturday afternoon contest inside the Bill Koller Field House.
But that changed after the first quarter.
The Pirates led by just three after one period but dominated the final three frames en route to a 67-27 win over the Lions.
Byng improved to 8-3 on the year, while Durant slumped to 0-7.
The Pirates were clinging to an 18-15 lead after the first quarter but used a 15-5 run in the second to grab a 33-20 halftime lead.
Byng outscored Durant 11-4 in the third quarter and ended the game with a 23-4 volley.
“We played a great overall game today. After a subpar start defensively, I thought our guys locked in for the remaining three quarters,” said first-year Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We moved the ball well offensively and played with the unselfish mindset that I want us to be known for.”
Freshman Carter Colombe recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to go with three steals. Senior Parker Presley was next with 13 points, 11 rebounds and three steals.
“Colombe paced us in the first half with his shooting and scoring and Presley showed why he has evolved into an overall, well-rounded player rather than just a scorer,” Samaha said.
Malachi Schilreff added six points, five assists and three steals, while Cooper McCage recorded six points, five rebounds and three assists.
“Schilreff has done a tremendous job of setting the tone for us and controlling the pace on both ends as well,” Samaha said.
Byng was at Lone Grove Tuesday night and will be a part of the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic which begins Thursday. The Pirates open the tournament with an 8:30 p.m. first-round matchup with Stratford.
O’dell helps Tupelo roll past Milburn
TUPELO — Freshman Dalton O’dell scored 18 points to help the Tupelo Tigers cruise past Milburn 56-24 at home last Friday.
The Tigers improved to 2-5 on the year, while Milburn dropped to 0-8.
Tupelo led 15-6 after the first quarter and never looked back. The Tiger had built a 26-14 halftime lead and made it 44-20 after an 18-6 third-quarter run.
Cody Airington scored 13 points for the Tigers. Bentley Bills added seven and Rhilee Covert followed with six.
Michael Klemmer scored 19 of Milburn’s 24 points.
Stratford boys stroll past Wayne
WAYNE — Caleb Miller hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Stratford Bulldogs to a 55-37 road win over Wayne.
Coach Ray Ardery’s team improved to 8-3 on the year, while Wayne fell to 2-8.
Stratford led 13-7 after the first quarter and had stretched the lead to 29-19 by halftime.
The Bulldogs outscored Wayne 26-18 in the second half.
Brisyn Markovich finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots before fouling out, while Payton Wood hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 10.
Brannon Lewelling scored 19 points to lead the host Bulldogs, while Talon Trent also hit double figures with 11 for Wayne.
Stratford played at Latta Tuesday night and will head to the 8th Annual Byng Winter Classic, which begins on Thursday. The Bulldogs are scheduled to tangle with host Byng at 8:30 p.m. in the first round.
Roff gets rolling against Stonewall
ROFF — The Roff Tigers were tied with Stonewall after one quarter but switched into high gear over the final three frames and ran away from the Longhorns in a 46-23 win.
The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in Class B, stayed unbeaten at 13-0 on the year, while Stonewall stumbled to 5-6.
The game was knotted at 8-all after the first quarter but Roff used a 12-3 run in the second to build a 20-11 halftime lead. The Tigers then pulled away by outscoring the Longhorns 26-12 over the final two periods.
Wil Joplin and Trayson Miller each scored 14 to pace the RHS offense.
Ashton Bierce led Stonewall with 12 points.
Roff hosted Class A No. 8 Vanoss on Tuesday. The Tigers will then compete in the SRT Tournament, beginning with a first-round matchup against Moss at 7 p.m. Thursday.
