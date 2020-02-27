Byng boys coach resigns amidst playoffs

Byng boys basketball head coach Cody Williams has turned in his resignation, effective immediately.
Williams alerted Byng administrators of his decision Tuesday morning, just two days before the Pirates were scheduled to battle Plainview in a Class 4A Regional Tournament game inside the Bill Koller Field House.
The Pirates were sent into the 4A playoff consolation bracket after suffering a tough 55-50 road loss to Bishop McGuinness last Friday in a district championship game.
"Coach Williams notified us on Tuesday morning that he wished to resign his basketball coaching duties immediately. I can tell you this, I know it wasn't an easy decision for him," said Kevin Wilson, Byng's assistant superintendent and personnel director. "We appreciate all of the time and effort he has put into coaching our student-athletes."
Wilson admitted the timing wasn't ideal. Byng assistant coach Austin Guinn will be the acting head coach and assistant coach Sam Ackerman will remain on the Byng bench.
"Any change made at this time of the year is difficult, however, we feel our staff is well prepared to handle the coaching duties for the remainder of the season," Wilson said. "We believe our players will continue to put forth great effort like they always do and will respond well to Coach Guinn and Coach Ackerman."
Williams, who teaches seventh-grade science and will continue to be the Byng boys golf coach this spring, had practice with his players on Monday before making his decision to walk away from the Pirate basketball program that evening.
"I have always told myself since I first started coaching, if I was ever a distraction, not reaching the kids, or wasn’t putting the kids in the best position to win and grow I would step away because I wouldn’t be doing my job. It was time," he said.
Williams said he expected the Pirates to perform well in his absence and wishes them nothing but success now and in the future.
"I love these boys with everything I have and they will do great without me," he said. "Sometimes you need to hear a different voice and a different perspective."
Like Wilson, Williams also expressed confidence that Guinn and Ackerman will fill in nicely.
"Coach Guinn and Coach Ackerman are great coaches and both could be head coaches right now. They made me a better coach so the boys are in great hands," he said.
