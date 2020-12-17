Saturday, Dec. 12
At Bethel Tournament
3rd Place
Byng 47, Tecumseh 44
BYNG 11 15 10 11 — 47
TECUMSEH 10 14 12 8 — 44
BYNG: Parker Presley 20, Carter Colombe 7, Cooper McCage 4, A.J. Gustin 4, Malachi Schilreff 3, Dylan Reed 3, Kade Streater 3, Caden Azlin 2, Camby Poorbuffalo 1.
TECUMSEH: Jake Trice 16, Jose Lugo 6, Daveon Mays 4, Payden Clutter 4.
3-point goals: Colombe 1 (B); Trice 1 (T).
Fouled out: Presley (B); Trice (T).
NOTEWORTHY: The game was close the entire way before Byng outscored the Savages 11-8 to steal the 47-44 victory and brought home the third-place trophy from the First United Basketball Classic Saturday night in Bethel. Both team’s top players fouled out of the game. Byng’s Parker Presley recorded a game-high 20 points to go with eight rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot before exiting. Tecumseh’s Jake Trice scored a team-best 16 points before fouling out. Freshman Carter Colombe hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points to go with four rebounds, three assists and a block for the Pirates, while Cooper McCage and A.J Gustin followed with four points apiece.
COACH’S QUOTE: “We found a way to win another tough game. Careless turnovers really hurt us today, and we were fortunate to come away with a victory. I was happy with our late-game execution and poise, especially considering that we are now playing with only one player with extended varsity minutes from a year ago. Two wins in a tournament are always the goal, and we did enough to achieve that.” — Byng Coach Zack Samaha
Team Records: Byng 3-1; Tecumseh 1-4.
Friday, Dec. 11
At Bethel Tournament
Semifinals
Prague 61, Byng 49
BYNG 14 8 12 15 — 49
PRAGUE 17 15 16 13 — 61
BYNG: Parker Presley 19, Carter Colombe 16, Dylan Reed 6, Cooper Mccage 3, Trae Lowe 3, Caden Azlin 2.
PRAGUE: Nate Lester 25, Blestin Miller 11, Elijah Bias 10, Trip Davis 8, Peyton Ezell 5, Cameron Hightower 2.
3-point goals: Colombe 2, Lowe 1, Mccage 1 (B); Lester 6, Davis 2, Miller 1, Ezell 1 (P).
Fouled out: None.
NOTEWORTHY: Prague’s Nate Lester scored 25 points and sank six 3-pointers to lead the Prague Red Devils past Byng in the semifinals of the First United Basketball Classic Friday night in Bethel. Prague — ranked No. 19 in Class 3A — led by three after the first quarter but outscored the Pirates 31-20 over the middle to quarters to make it 48-34 heading into the final frame. Blestin Miller added 11 for Prague, while Elijah Bias scored 10 points in the balanced effort. Parker Presley paced the Pirates with 19 points, while Carter Colombe knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 16. Presley also had six rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots.
COACH’S QUOTE: “Prague capitalized on our mistakes defensively and we were unable to hit open shots. It was a good learning experience for us to understand that good teams will take advantage of your mistakes and that every possession — offensively and defensively — matters.” — Byng Coach Zack Samaha
Team Records: Byng 2-1; Prague 4-1.
