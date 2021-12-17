BYNG — The Byng Pirates lost a heartbreaker Tuesday night.
In a game that was tight throughout, Sulphur made just enough plays in overtime to edge the Pirates 54-53 in a thriller inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
Byng dropped to 3-3 on the year, while Sulphur improved to 2-3.
“It’s just another example of going through growing pains as a young, inexperienced team. We had several opportunities to pull this game out but we did not make the key plays necessary to win the game,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “Give credit to Sulphur for their resolve and toughness throughout the game. I am still very confident in our team and the culture we have created. These games will only benefit us in the long run.”
Sulphur led 10-6 after the first quarter and 22-19 at halftime. Byng trimmed its deficit to 32-31 heading into the fourth period before knotting the contest at 44-44 heading into the OT period.
Sophomore Malachi Schilreff led the Byng offense with 21 points, including three 3-point baskets. Carter Colombe and Cooper McCage each scored 10 points for the Pirates, while Bo Boatwright followed with six.
Sulphur got a team-high 18 points from Mace Mobley, who hit a trio of 3-point shots. Davion Willis followed with 15 and Devin Willis chipped in seven.
Byng travels to Seminole tonight.
