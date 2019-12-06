Following are five things to know about the 2019-20 Byng High School boys basketball team:
1. The Pirates lost three talented starters this year, including East Central University freshman post player Theran Smith. Two of Byng’s top returners include seniors Cale Eaton and Collin O’Grady. To this sports writer, it feels like Eaton is in his seventh year as a varsity player and should be one of the team’s leaders this season.
2. The Pirates are veterans age-wise but a number of the team’s upperclassmen lack a lot of varsity experience. Byng head coach Cody Williams lists just one sophomore (Cade Azlin) and two freshmen (Ryan Hamilton and Bill McCarter) on his 2019-20 roster.
3. Byng will have some new faces along the sidelines this year. Assistant coaches for the Pirates are Austin Guinn and Sam Ackerman.
4. Byng junior AJ Gustin was in the midst of a solid sophomore season before a severe knee injury sidelined him last February in a practice session right after the playoffs began. Gustin had surgery nine months ago but has not been cleared for basketball activities. There is no timetable for his basketball return — these types of surgeries usually take a full year — but we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the young man.
5. The Pirates are at home tonight against local rival Latta. Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 8 p.m. inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
